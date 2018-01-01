Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The TimescaleDB API Reference uses tags to categorize functions. The tags are Community , Experimental , Toolkit , and Experimental (Toolkit) . This section explains each tag.

This tag indicates that the function is available under TimescaleDB Community Edition, and are not available under the Apache 2 Edition. For more information, visit our TimescaleDB License comparison sheet.

This tag indicates that the function is included in the TimescaleDB experimental schema. Do not use experimental functions in production. Experimental features could include bugs, and are likely to change in future versions. The experimental schema is used by TimescaleDB to develop new features more quickly. If experimental functions are successful, they can move out of the experimental schema and go into production use.

Important When you upgrade the timescaledb extension, the experimental schema is removed by default. To use experimental features after an upgrade, you need to add the experimental schema again.

For more information about the experimental schema, read the Tiger Data blog post .

This tag indicates that the function is included in the TimescaleDB Toolkit extension. Toolkit functions are available under TimescaleDB Community Edition. For installation instructions, see the installation guide.

This tag is used with the Toolkit tag. It indicates a Toolkit function that is under active development. Do not use experimental toolkit functions in production. Experimental toolkit functions could include bugs, and are likely to change in future versions.

These functions might not correctly handle unusual use cases or errors, and they could have poor performance. Updates to the TimescaleDB extension drop database objects that depend on experimental features like this function. If you use experimental toolkit functions on Timescale, this function is automatically dropped when the Toolkit extension is updated. For more information, see the TimescaleDB Toolkit docs .