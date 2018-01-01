Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Jobs allow you to run functions and procedures implemented in a language of your choice on a schedule within Timescale. This allows automatic periodic tasks that are not covered by existing policies and even enhancing existing policies with additional functionality.

The following APIs and views allow you to manage the jobs that you create and get details around automatic jobs used by other TimescaleDB functions like continuous aggregation refresh policies and data retention policies. To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.