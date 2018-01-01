Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can run TimescaleDB inside Kubernetes using the TimescaleDB Docker container images.
Development and production environments
The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:
- Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
- High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
- Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
- Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
- Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
- Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
- Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
- Monitoring and observability.
To follow the steps on this page:
- Install self-managed Kubernetes or sign up for a Kubernetes Turnkey Cloud Solution.
- Install kubectl for command-line interaction with your cluster.
Running TimescaleDB on Kubernetes is similar to running Postgres. This procedure outlines the steps for a non-distributed system.
To connect your Kubernetes cluster to self-hosted TimescaleDB running in the cluster:
Create a default namespace for Tiger Data components
Create the Tiger Data namespace:kubectl create namespace tigerdata
Set this namespace as the default for your session:kubectl config set-context --current --namespace=tigerdata
For more information, see Kubernetes Namespaces.
Set up a persistent volume claim (PVC) storage
To manually set up a persistent volume and claim for self-hosted Kubernetes, run the following command:kubectl apply -f - <<EOFapiVersion: v1kind: PersistentVolumeClaimmetadata:name: tigerdata-pvcspec:accessModes:- ReadWriteOnceresources:requests:storage: 10GiEOF
Deploy TimescaleDB as a StatefulSet
By default, the TimescaleDB HA Docker image you are installing on Kubernetes uses the default Postgres database, user and password. This image includes TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit. To deploy TimescaleDB on Kubernetes, run the following command:kubectl apply -f - <<EOFapiVersion: apps/v1kind: StatefulSetmetadata:name: timescaledbspec:serviceName: timescaledbreplicas: 1selector:matchLabels:app: timescaledbtemplate:metadata:labels:app: timescaledbspec:containers:- name: timescaledbimage: 'timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18'env:- name: POSTGRES_USERvalue: postgres- name: POSTGRES_PASSWORDvalue: postgres- name: POSTGRES_DBvalue: postgres- name: PGDATAvalue: /var/lib/postgresql/data/pgdataports:- containerPort: 5432volumeMounts:- mountPath: /var/lib/postgresql/dataname: tigerdata-storagevolumes:- name: tigerdata-storagepersistentVolumeClaim:claimName: tigerdata-pvcEOF
Allow applications to connect by exposing TimescaleDB within Kuberneteskubectl apply -f - <<EOFapiVersion: v1kind: Servicemetadata:name: timescaledbspec:selector:app: timescaledbports:- protocol: TCPport: 5432targetPort: 5432type: ClusterIPEOF
Create a Kubernetes secret to store the database credentialskubectl create secret generic tigerdata-secret \--from-literal=PGHOST=timescaledb \--from-literal=PGPORT=5432 \--from-literal=PGDATABASE=postgres \--from-literal=PGUSER=postgres \--from-literal=PGPASSWORD=postgres
Deploy an application that connects to TimescaleDBkubectl apply -f - <<EOFapiVersion: apps/v1kind: Deploymentmetadata:name: tigerdata-appspec:replicas: 1selector:matchLabels:app: tigerdata-apptemplate:metadata:labels:app: tigerdata-appspec:containers:- name: tigerdata-containerimage: postgres:latestenvFrom:- secretRef:name: tigerdata-secretEOF
Test the database connection
Create and run a pod to verify database connectivity using your connection details saved in
tigerdata-secret:kubectl run test-pod --image=postgres --restart=Never \--env="PGHOST=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGHOST}' | base64 --decode)" \--env="PGPORT=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGPORT}' | base64 --decode)" \--env="PGDATABASE=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGDATABASE}' | base64 --decode)" \--env="PGUSER=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGUSER}' | base64 --decode)" \--env="PGPASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGPASSWORD}' | base64 --decode)" \-- sleep infinity
Launch the Postgres interactive shell within the created
test-pod:kubectl exec -it test-pod -- bash -c "psql -h \$PGHOST -U \$PGUSER -d \$PGDATABASE"
You see the Postgres interactive terminal.
You can also use Postgres Kubernetes operators to simplify installation, configuration, and life cycle. The operators which our community members have told us work well are:
- StackGres (includes TimescaleDB images)
- Postgres Operator (Patroni)
- PGO
- CloudNativePG
Keywords
