The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:

Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.

High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.

Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.

Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.

Connection poolers for scaling client connections.

Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.

Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.

Monitoring and observability.

Deploying for production? With a Tiger Cloud service we tune your database for performance and handle scalability, high availability, backups, and management, so you can relax.