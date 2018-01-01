Latest

You can run TimescaleDB inside Kubernetes using the TimescaleDB Docker container images.

Development and production environments

The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:

  • Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
  • High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
  • Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
  • Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
  • Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
  • Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
  • Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
  • Monitoring and observability.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Integrate TimescaleDB in a Kubernetes cluster

Running TimescaleDB on Kubernetes is similar to running Postgres. This procedure outlines the steps for a non-distributed system.

To connect your Kubernetes cluster to self-hosted TimescaleDB running in the cluster:

  1. Create a default namespace for Tiger Data components

    1. Create the Tiger Data namespace:

      kubectl create namespace tigerdata

    2. Set this namespace as the default for your session:

      kubectl config set-context --current --namespace=tigerdata

    For more information, see Kubernetes Namespaces.

  2. Set up a persistent volume claim (PVC) storage

    To manually set up a persistent volume and claim for self-hosted Kubernetes, run the following command:

    kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
    apiVersion: v1
    kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
    metadata:
      name: tigerdata-pvc
    spec:
      accessModes:
        - ReadWriteOnce
      resources:
        requests:
          storage: 10Gi
    EOF

  3. Deploy TimescaleDB as a StatefulSet

    By default, the TimescaleDB HA Docker image you are installing on Kubernetes uses the default Postgres database, user and password. This image includes TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit. To deploy TimescaleDB on Kubernetes, run the following command:

    kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
    apiVersion: apps/v1
    kind: StatefulSet
    metadata:
      name: timescaledb
    spec:
      serviceName: timescaledb
      replicas: 1
      selector:
        matchLabels:
          app: timescaledb
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            app: timescaledb
        spec:
          containers:
            - name: timescaledb
              image: 'timescale/timescaledb-ha:pg18'
              env:
                - name: POSTGRES_USER
                  value: postgres
                - name: POSTGRES_PASSWORD
                  value: postgres
                - name: POSTGRES_DB
                  value: postgres
                - name: PGDATA
                  value: /var/lib/postgresql/data/pgdata
              ports:
                - containerPort: 5432
              volumeMounts:
                - mountPath: /var/lib/postgresql/data
                  name: tigerdata-storage
          volumes:
            - name: tigerdata-storage
              persistentVolumeClaim:
                claimName: tigerdata-pvc
    EOF

  4. Allow applications to connect by exposing TimescaleDB within Kubernetes

    kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
    apiVersion: v1
    kind: Service
    metadata:
      name: timescaledb
    spec:
      selector:
        app: timescaledb
      ports:
        - protocol: TCP
          port: 5432
          targetPort: 5432
      type: ClusterIP
    EOF

  5. Create a Kubernetes secret to store the database credentials

    kubectl create secret generic tigerdata-secret \
    --from-literal=PGHOST=timescaledb \
    --from-literal=PGPORT=5432 \
    --from-literal=PGDATABASE=postgres \
    --from-literal=PGUSER=postgres \
    --from-literal=PGPASSWORD=postgres

  6. Deploy an application that connects to TimescaleDB

    kubectl apply -f - <<EOF
    apiVersion: apps/v1
    kind: Deployment
    metadata:
      name: tigerdata-app
    spec:
      replicas: 1
      selector:
        matchLabels:
          app: tigerdata-app
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            app: tigerdata-app
        spec:
          containers:
          - name: tigerdata-container
            image: postgres:latest
            envFrom:
              - secretRef:
                  name: tigerdata-secret
    EOF

  7. Test the database connection

    1. Create and run a pod to verify database connectivity using your connection details saved in tigerdata-secret:

      kubectl run test-pod --image=postgres --restart=Never \
      --env="PGHOST=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGHOST}' | base64 --decode)" \
      --env="PGPORT=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGPORT}' | base64 --decode)" \
      --env="PGDATABASE=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGDATABASE}' | base64 --decode)" \
      --env="PGUSER=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGUSER}' | base64 --decode)" \
      --env="PGPASSWORD=$(kubectl get secret tigerdata-secret -o=jsonpath='{.data.PGPASSWORD}' | base64 --decode)" \
      -- sleep infinity

    2. Launch the Postgres interactive shell within the created test-pod:

      kubectl exec -it test-pod -- bash -c "psql -h \$PGHOST -U \$PGUSER -d \$PGDATABASE"

    You see the Postgres interactive terminal.

Install with Postgres Kubernetes operators

You can also use Postgres Kubernetes operators to simplify installation, configuration, and life cycle. The operators which our community members have told us work well are:

