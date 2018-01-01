Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB is a Postgres extension for time series and demanding workloads that ingest and query high volumes of data. You can install a TimescaleDB instance on any local system from a pre-built Docker container.

This section shows you how to Install and configure TimescaleDB on Postgres.

Development and production environments The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling: Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.

High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.

Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.

Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.

Connection poolers for scaling client connections.

Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.

Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.

Monitoring and observability. Deploying for production? With a Tiger Cloud service we tune your database for performance and handle scalability, high availability, backups, and management, so you can relax. Try for free

To run, and connect to a Postgres installation on Docker, you need to install:

This section shows you how to install the latest version of Postgres and TimescaleDB using containers supplied by Tiger Data.

And that is it! You have TimescaleDB running on a database on a self-hosted instance of Postgres.

What next? Try the key features offered by Tiger Data, see the tutorials, interact with the data in your Tiger Cloud service using your favorite programming language, integrate your Tiger Cloud service with a range of third-party tools, plain old Use Tiger Data products, or dive into the API reference.