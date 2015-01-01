Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
TimescaleDB is a Postgres extension for time series and demanding workloads that ingest and query high volumes of data.
This section shows you how to:
- Install and configure TimescaleDB on Postgres: set up a self-hosted Postgres instance to efficiently run TimescaleDB.
- Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database: enable TimescaleDB features and performance improvements on a database.
Development and production environments
The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:
- Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
- High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
- Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
- Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
- Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
- Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
- Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
- Monitoring and observability.
To install TimescaleDB on your Windows device, you need:
OpenSSL v3.x
For TimescaleDB v2.14.1 only, you need to install OpenSSL v1.1.1.
This section shows you how to install the latest version of Postgres and TimescaleDB on a supported platform using the packages supplied by Tiger Data.
Warning
If you have previously installed Postgres, you may encounter errors following these install instructions. Best practice is to full remove any existing Postgres installations before you begin.
To keep your current Postgres installation, Install from source.
Install the latest version of Postgres and psql
Download Postgres, then run the installer.
In the
Select Componentsdialog, check
Command Line Tools, along with any other components you want to install, and click
Next.
Complete the installation wizard.
Check that you can run
pg_config. If you cannot run
pg_configfrom the command line, in the Windows Search tool, enter
system environment variables. The path should be
C:\Program Files\PostgreSQL\<version>\bin.
Install TimescaleDB
Unzip the TimescaleDB installer to
<install_dir>, that is, your selected directory.
Best practice is to use the latest version.
In
<install_dir>\timescaledb, right-click
setup.exe, then choose
Run as Administrator.
Complete the installation wizard.
During installation, the wizard will prompt you to run the
timescaledb-tunescript to optimize your Postgres configuration. It is recommended to accept this option. For more information, see configuration.
If you see an error like
could not load library "C:/Program Files/PostgreSQL/17/lib/timescaledb-2.17.2.dll": The specified module could not be found., use Dependencies to ensure that your system can find the compatible DLLs for this release of TimescaleDB.
Restart the Postgres serviceRestart-Service postgresql-x64-18
Replace
18with your Postgres version if different.
For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted Postgres instance.
This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in Postgres using
psql from the command line.
Connect to a database on your Postgres instance
In Postgres, the default user and database are both
postgres. To use a different database, set
<database-name>to the name of that database:psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"
Add TimescaleDB to the databaseCREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb;
Check that TimescaleDB is installed\dx
You see the list of installed extensions:List of installed extensionsName | Version | Default version | Schema | Description-------------+---------+-----------------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------plpgsql | 1.0 | 1.0 | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural languagetimescaledb | 2.24.0 | 2.24.0 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)(2 rows)
Press
\qto exit the list of extensions.
And that is it! You have TimescaleDB running on a database on a self-hosted instance of Postgres.
The latest TimescaleDB releases for Postgres are:
You can deploy TimescaleDB on the following systems:
|Operation system
|Version
|Microsoft Windows
|10, 11
|Microsoft Windows Server
|2019, 2022, 2025
For release information, see the GitHub releases page and the release notes.
