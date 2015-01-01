Latest

TimescaleDB is a Postgres extension for time series and demanding workloads that ingest and query high volumes of data.

This section shows you how to:

Development and production environments

The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:

  • Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
  • High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
  • Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
  • Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
  • Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
  • Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
  • Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
  • Monitoring and observability.

Prerequisites

To install TimescaleDB on your Windows device, you need:

Install and configure TimescaleDB on Postgres

This section shows you how to install the latest version of Postgres and TimescaleDB on a supported platform using the packages supplied by Tiger Data.

Warning

If you have previously installed Postgres, you may encounter errors following these install instructions. Best practice is to full remove any existing Postgres installations before you begin.

To keep your current Postgres installation, Install from source.

  1. Install the latest version of Postgres and psql

    1. Download Postgres, then run the installer.

      1. In the Select Components dialog, check Command Line Tools, along with any other components you want to install, and click Next.

      2. Complete the installation wizard.

    2. Check that you can run pg_config. If you cannot run pg_config from the command line, in the Windows Search tool, enter system environment variables. The path should be C:\Program Files\PostgreSQL\<version>\bin.

  2. Install TimescaleDB

    1. Unzip the TimescaleDB installer to <install_dir>, that is, your selected directory.

      Best practice is to use the latest version.

    2. In <install_dir>\timescaledb, right-click setup.exe, then choose Run as Administrator.

    3. Complete the installation wizard.

      During installation, the wizard will prompt you to run the timescaledb-tune script to optimize your Postgres configuration. It is recommended to accept this option. For more information, see configuration.

      If you see an error like could not load library "C:/Program Files/PostgreSQL/17/lib/timescaledb-2.17.2.dll": The specified module could not be found., use Dependencies to ensure that your system can find the compatible DLLs for this release of TimescaleDB.

  3. Restart the Postgres service

    Restart-Service postgresql-x64-18

    Replace 18 with your Postgres version if different.

Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database

For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted Postgres instance. This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in Postgres using psql from the command line.

  1. Connect to a database on your Postgres instance

    In Postgres, the default user and database are both postgres. To use a different database, set <database-name> to the name of that database:

    psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"

  2. Add TimescaleDB to the database

    CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb;

  3. Check that TimescaleDB is installed

    \dx

    You see the list of installed extensions:

    List of installed extensions
    Name     | Version | Default version |   Schema   |                                      Description                                      
    -------------+---------+-----------------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    plpgsql     | 1.0     | 1.0             | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural language
    timescaledb | 2.24.0  | 2.24.0          | public     | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)
    (2 rows)

    Press \q to exit the list of extensions.

And that is it! You have TimescaleDB running on a database on a self-hosted instance of Postgres.

Supported platforms

The latest TimescaleDB releases for Postgres are:

You can deploy TimescaleDB on the following systems:

Operation systemVersion
Microsoft Windows10, 11
Microsoft Windows Server2019, 2022, 2025

For release information, see the GitHub releases page and the release notes.

Where to next

What next? Try the key features offered by Tiger Data, see the tutorials, interact with the data in your Tiger Cloud service using your favorite programming language, integrate your Tiger Cloud service with a range of third-party tools, plain old Use Tiger Data products, or dive into the API reference.

