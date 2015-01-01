Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB is a Postgres extension for time series and demanding workloads that ingest and query high volumes of data. You can install a TimescaleDB instance on any local system, from source.

This section shows you how to:

Install and configure TimescaleDB on Postgres - set up a self-hosted Postgres instance to efficiently run TimescaleDB1.

Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database - enable TimescaleDB features and performance improvements on a database.

Development and production environments The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling: Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.

High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.

Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.

Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.

Connection poolers for scaling client connections.

Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.

Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.

To install TimescaleDB from source, you need the following on your developer environment:

To install TimescaleDB from source, you need the following on your developer environment:

Postgres: Install a supported version of Postgres using the Postgres installation instructions . We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.

These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and Platform packages built and distributed by Tiger Data are unaffected.

Build tools : CMake version 3.11 or later C language compiler for your operating system, such as gcc or clang . If you are using a Microsoft Windows system, you can install Visual Studio 2015 or later instead of CMake and a C language compiler. Ensure you install the Visual Studio components for CMake and Git when you run the installer.



This section shows you how to install the latest version of Postgres and TimescaleDB on a supported platform using source supplied by Tiger Data.

Install the latest Postgres source At the command prompt, clone the TimescaleDB GitHub repository: git clone https://github.com/timescale/timescaledb Copy Change into the cloned directory: cd timescaledb Copy Checkout the latest release. You can find the latest release tag on our Releases page : git checkout 2.24.0 Copy This command produces an error that you are now in detached head state. It is expected behavior, and it occurs because you have checked out a tag, and not a branch. Continue with the steps in this procedure as normal. Build the source Bootstrap the build system: For installation on Microsoft Windows, you might need to add the pg_config and cmake file locations to your path. In the Windows Search tool, search for system environment variables . The path for pg_config should be C:\Program Files\PostgreSQL\<version>\bin . The path for cmake is within the Visual Studio directory. Build the extension: Install TimescaleDB Configure Postgres If you have more than one version of Postgres installed, TimescaleDB can only be associated with one of them. The TimescaleDB build scripts use pg_config to find out where Postgres stores its extension files, so you can use pg_config to find out which Postgres installation TimescaleDB is using. Locate the postgresql.conf configuration file: psql -d postgres -c "SHOW config_file;" Copy Open the postgresql.conf file and update shared_preload_libraries to: shared_preload_libraries = 'timescaledb' Copy If you use other preloaded libraries, make sure they are comma separated. Tune your Postgres instance for TimescaleDB sudo timescaledb-tune Copy This script is included with the timescaledb-tools package when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration. Restart the Postgres instance: Set the user password Log in to Postgres as postgres sudo -u postgres psql Copy You are in the psql shell. Set the password for postgres \password postgres Copy When you have set the password, type \q to exit psql.

For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted Postgres instance. This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in Postgres using psql from the command line.

Connect to a database on your Postgres instance In Postgres, the default user and database are both postgres . To use a different database, set <database-name> to the name of that database: psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>" Copy Add TimescaleDB to the database CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb ; Copy Check that TimescaleDB is installed \dx Copy You see the list of installed extensions: List of installed extensions Name | Version | Default version | Schema | Description plpgsql | 1.0 | 1.0 | pg_catalog | PL / pgSQL procedural language timescaledb | 2.24 .0 | 2.24 .0 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time - series data ( Community Edition ) ( 2 rows ) Copy Press \q to exit the list of extensions.

And that is it! You have TimescaleDB running on a database on a self-hosted instance of Postgres.

