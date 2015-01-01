Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
TimescaleDB is a Postgres extension for time series and demanding workloads that ingest and query high volumes of data. You can install a TimescaleDB instance on any local system, from source.
This section shows you how to:
- Install and configure TimescaleDB on Postgres - set up a self-hosted Postgres instance to efficiently run TimescaleDB1.
- Add the TimescaleDB extension to your database - enable TimescaleDB features and performance improvements on a database.
Development and production environments
The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:
- Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
- High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
- Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
- Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
- Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
- Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
- Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
- Monitoring and observability.
Deploying for production?
To install TimescaleDB from source, you need the following on your developer environment:
Postgres:
Install a supported version of Postgres using the Postgres installation instructions.
We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and Platform packages built and distributed by Tiger Data are unaffected.
Build tools:
C language compiler for your operating system, such as
gccor
clang.
If you are using a Microsoft Windows system, you can install Visual Studio 2015 or later instead of CMake and a C language compiler. Ensure you install the Visual Studio components for CMake and Git when you run the installer.
This section shows you how to install the latest version of Postgres and TimescaleDB on a supported platform using source supplied by Tiger Data.
Install the latest Postgres source
At the command prompt, clone the TimescaleDB GitHub repository:git clone https://github.com/timescale/timescaledb
Change into the cloned directory:cd timescaledb
Checkout the latest release. You can find the latest release tag on our Releases page:git checkout 2.24.0
This command produces an error that you are now in
detached headstate. It is expected behavior, and it occurs because you have checked out a tag, and not a branch. Continue with the steps in this procedure as normal.
Build the source
Bootstrap the build system:
For installation on Microsoft Windows, you might need to add the
pg_configand
cmakefile locations to your path. In the Windows Search tool, search for
system environment variables. The path for
pg_configshould be
C:\Program Files\PostgreSQL\<version>\bin. The path for
cmakeis within the Visual Studio directory.
Build the extension:
Install TimescaleDB
Configure Postgres
If you have more than one version of Postgres installed, TimescaleDB can only be associated with one of them. The TimescaleDB build scripts use
pg_configto find out where Postgres stores its extension files, so you can use
pg_configto find out which Postgres installation TimescaleDB is using.
Locate the
postgresql.confconfiguration file:psql -d postgres -c "SHOW config_file;"
Open the
postgresql.conffile and update
shared_preload_librariesto:shared_preload_libraries = 'timescaledb'
If you use other preloaded libraries, make sure they are comma separated.
Tune your Postgres instance for TimescaleDBsudo timescaledb-tune
This script is included with the
timescaledb-toolspackage when you install TimescaleDB. For more information, see configuration.
Restart the Postgres instance:
Set the user password
Log in to Postgres as
postgressudo -u postgres psql
You are in the psql shell.
Set the password for
postgres\password postgres
When you have set the password, type
\qto exit psql.
For improved performance, you enable TimescaleDB on each database on your self-hosted Postgres instance.
This section shows you how to enable TimescaleDB for a new database in Postgres using
psql from the command line.
Connect to a database on your Postgres instance
In Postgres, the default user and database are both
postgres. To use a different database, set
<database-name>to the name of that database:psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"
Add TimescaleDB to the databaseCREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb;
Check that TimescaleDB is installed\dx
You see the list of installed extensions:List of installed extensionsName | Version | Default version | Schema | Description-------------+---------+-----------------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------plpgsql | 1.0 | 1.0 | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural languagetimescaledb | 2.24.0 | 2.24.0 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)(2 rows)
Press
\qto exit the list of extensions.
And that is it! You have TimescaleDB running on a database on a self-hosted instance of Postgres.
What next?
