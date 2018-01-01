You use the following Grand Unified Configuration (GUC) parameters to optimize the behavior of your Tiger Cloud service.
The namespace of each GUC is
timescaledb.
To set a GUC you specify
<namespace>.<GUC name>. For example:
SET timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads = true;
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
auto_sparse_indexes
BOOLEAN
true
|The hypertable columns that are used as index keys will have suitable sparse indexes when compressed. Must be set at the moment of chunk compression, e.g. when the
compress_chunk() is called.
bgw_log_level
ENUM
WARNING
|Log level for the scheduler and workers of the background worker subsystem. Requires configuration reload to change.
compress_truncate_behaviour
ENUM
COMPRESS_TRUNCATE_ONLY
|Defines how truncate behaves at the end of compression. 'truncate_only' forces truncation. 'truncate_disabled' deletes rows instead of truncate. 'truncate_or_delete' allows falling back to deletion.
compression_batch_size_limit
INTEGER
1000
|Setting this option to a number between 1 and 999 will force compression to limit the size of compressed batches to that amount of uncompressed tuples.Setting this to 0 defaults to the max batch size of 1000.
min:
1, max:
1000
compression_orderby_default_function
STRING
"_timescaledb_functions.get_orderby_defaults"
|Function to use for calculating default order_by setting for compression
compression_segmentby_default_function
STRING
"_timescaledb_functions.get_segmentby_defaults"
|Function to use for calculating default segment_by setting for compression
current_timestamp_mock
STRING
NULL
|this is for debugging purposes
debug_bgw_scheduler_exit_status
INTEGER
0
|this is for debugging purposes
min:
0, max:
255
debug_compression_path_info
BOOLEAN
false
|this is for debugging/information purposes
debug_have_int128
BOOLEAN
#ifdef HAVE_INT128 true
|this is for debugging purposes
debug_require_batch_sorted_merge
ENUM
DRO_Allow
|this is for debugging purposes
debug_require_vector_agg
ENUM
DRO_Allow
|this is for debugging purposes
debug_require_vector_qual
ENUM
DRO_Allow
|this is for debugging purposes, to let us check if the vectorized quals are used or not. EXPLAIN differs after PG15 for custom nodes, and using the test templates is a pain
debug_skip_scan_info
BOOLEAN
false
|Print debug info about SkipScan distinct columns
debug_toast_tuple_target
INTEGER
/* bootValue = */ 128
|this is for debugging purposes
min:
/* minValue = */ 1, max:
/* maxValue = */ 65535
direct_compress_copy_tuple_sort_limit
INTEGER
100000
|This is mainly used to keep the memory footprint down for operations like importing large amounts of data in single transaction. Setting this to 0 would make it unlimited.
min:
0, max:
2147483647
direct_compress_insert_tuple_sort_limit
INTEGER
10000
|This is mainly used to keep the memory footprint down for operations like importing large amounts of data in single transaction. Setting this to 0 would make it unlimited.
min:
0, max:
2147483647
enable_bool_compression
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable bool compression
enable_bulk_decompression
BOOLEAN
true
|Increases throughput of decompression, but might increase query memory usage
enable_cagg_reorder_groupby
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable group by clause reordering for continuous aggregates
enable_cagg_sort_pushdown
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable pushdown of ORDER BY clause for continuous aggregates
enable_cagg_watermark_constify
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable constifying cagg watermark for real-time caggs
enable_cagg_window_functions
BOOLEAN
false
|Allow window functions in continuous aggregate views
enable_chunk_append
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable using chunk append node
enable_chunk_auto_publication
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable automatically adding newly created chunks to the publication of their hypertable
enable_chunk_skipping
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable using chunk column stats to filter chunks based on column filters
enable_chunkwise_aggregation
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable the pushdown of aggregations to the chunk level
enable_columnarindexscan
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable experimental support for returning results directly from compression metadata without decompression
enable_columnarscan
BOOLEAN
true
|Transparently decompress columnar data using ColumnarScan custom node. Disabling columnar scan will ignore data stored in columnar format in queries.
enable_compressed_direct_batch_delete
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable direct batch deletion in compressed chunks
enable_compressed_skipscan
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable SkipScan for distinct inputs over compressed chunks
enable_compression_indexscan
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable indexscan during compression, if matching index is found
enable_compression_ratio_warnings
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable warnings for poor compression ratio
enable_compression_wal_markers
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable the generation of markers in the WAL stream which mark the start and end of compression operations
enable_compressor_batch_limit
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable compressor batch limit for compressors which can go over the allocation limit (1 GB). This feature will limit those compressors by reducing the size of the batch and thus avoid hitting the limit.
enable_constraint_aware_append
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable constraint exclusion at execution time
enable_constraint_exclusion
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable planner constraint exclusion
enable_decompression_sorted_merge
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable the merge of compressed batches to preserve the compression order by
enable_delete_after_compression
BOOLEAN
false
|Delete all rows after compression instead of truncate
enable_deprecation_warnings
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable warnings when using deprecated functionality
enable_direct_compress_copy
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable experimental support for direct compression during COPY
enable_direct_compress_copy_client_sorted
BOOLEAN
false
|Correct handling of data sorting by the user is required for this option.
enable_direct_compress_copy_sort_batches
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable batch sorting during direct compress COPY
enable_direct_compress_insert
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable experimental support for direct compression during INSERT
enable_direct_compress_insert_client_sorted
BOOLEAN
false
|Correct handling of data sorting by the user is required for this option.
enable_direct_compress_insert_sort_batches
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable batch sorting during direct compress INSERT
enable_direct_compress_on_cagg_refresh
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable experimental support for direct compression during Continuous Aggregate refresh
enable_dml_decompression
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable DML decompression when modifying compressed hypertable
enable_dml_decompression_tuple_filtering
BOOLEAN
true
|Recheck tuples during DML decompression to only decompress batches with matching tuples
enable_event_triggers
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable event triggers for chunks creation
enable_exclusive_locking_recompression
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable getting exclusive lock on chunk during segmentwise recompression
enable_foreign_key_propagation
BOOLEAN
true
|Adjust foreign key lookup queries to target whole hypertable
enable_in_memory_recompression
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable in-memory recompression
enable_job_execution_logging
BOOLEAN
false
|Retain job run status in logging table
enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable MERGE statement on cagg refresh
enable_multikey_skipscan
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable SkipScan for multiple distinct inputs
enable_now_constify
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable constifying now() in query constraints
enable_null_compression
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable null compression
enable_optimizations
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable TimescaleDB query optimizations
enable_ordered_append
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable ordered append optimization for queries that are ordered by the time dimension
enable_parallel_chunk_append
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable using parallel aware chunk append node
enable_partitioned_hypertables
BOOLEAN
false
|Enable experimental support for creating hypertables using PostgreSQL's native declarative partitioning
enable_qual_filtering
BOOLEAN
true
|Filter qualifiers on chunks when complete chunk would be included by filter
enable_qual_propagation
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable propagation of qualifiers in JOINs
enable_rowlevel_compression_locking
BOOLEAN
false
|Use only if you know what you are doing
enable_runtime_exclusion
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable runtime chunk exclusion in ChunkAppend node
enable_segmentwise_recompression
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable segmentwise recompression
enable_skipscan
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable SkipScan for DISTINCT queries
enable_skipscan_for_distinct_aggregates
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable SkipScan for DISTINCT aggregates
enable_sparse_index_bloom
BOOLEAN
true
|This sparse index speeds up the equality queries on compressed columns, and can be disabled when not desired.
enable_tiered_reads
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable reading of tiered data by including a foreign table representing the data in the object storage into the query plan
enable_tss_callbacks
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable ts_stat_statements callbacks
enable_uuid_compression
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable uuid compression
enable_vectorized_aggregation
BOOLEAN
true
|Enable vectorized aggregation for compressed data
license
STRING
TS_LICENSE_DEFAULT
|Determines which features are enabled
max_cached_chunks_per_hypertable
INTEGER
1024
|Maximum number of chunks stored in the cache
min:
0, max:
65536
max_open_chunks_per_insert
INTEGER
1024
|Maximum number of open chunk tables per insert
min:
0, max:
PG_INT16_MAX
max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction
INTEGER
100000
|If the number of tuples exceeds this value, an error will be thrown and transaction rolled back. Setting this to 0 sets this value to unlimited number of tuples decompressed.
min:
0, max:
2147483647
read_legacy_bloom1_v1
BOOLEAN
false
|These legacy indexes might give false negatives if they were built by the TimescaleDB extension compiled with different build options.
restoring
BOOLEAN
false
|In restoring mode all timescaledb internal hooks are disabled. This mode is required for restoring logical dumps of databases with timescaledb.
shutdown_bgw_scheduler
BOOLEAN
false
|this is for debugging purposes
skip_scan_run_cost_multiplier
REAL
1.0
|Default is 1.0 i.e. regularly estimated SkipScan run cost, 0.0 will make SkipScan to have run cost = 0
min:
0.0, max:
1.0
telemetry_level
ENUM
TELEMETRY_DEFAULT
|Level used to determine which telemetry to send
Version: 2.25.0
