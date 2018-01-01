auto_sparse_indexes BOOLEAN true The hypertable columns that are used as index keys will have suitable sparse indexes when compressed. Must be set at the moment of chunk compression, e.g. when the compress_chunk() is called.

bgw_log_level ENUM WARNING Log level for the scheduler and workers of the background worker subsystem. Requires configuration reload to change.

compress_truncate_behaviour ENUM COMPRESS_TRUNCATE_ONLY Defines how truncate behaves at the end of compression. 'truncate_only' forces truncation. 'truncate_disabled' deletes rows instead of truncate. 'truncate_or_delete' allows falling back to deletion.

compression_batch_size_limit INTEGER 1000 Setting this option to a number between 1 and 999 will force compression to limit the size of compressed batches to that amount of uncompressed tuples.Setting this to 0 defaults to the max batch size of 1000.

min: 1 , max: 1000

compression_orderby_default_function STRING "_timescaledb_functions.get_orderby_defaults" Function to use for calculating default order_by setting for compression

compression_segmentby_default_function STRING "_timescaledb_functions.get_segmentby_defaults" Function to use for calculating default segment_by setting for compression

current_timestamp_mock STRING NULL this is for debugging purposes

debug_bgw_scheduler_exit_status INTEGER 0 this is for debugging purposes

min: 0 , max: 255

debug_compression_path_info BOOLEAN false this is for debugging/information purposes

debug_have_int128 BOOLEAN #ifdef HAVE_INT128 true this is for debugging purposes

debug_require_batch_sorted_merge ENUM DRO_Allow this is for debugging purposes

debug_require_vector_agg ENUM DRO_Allow this is for debugging purposes

debug_require_vector_qual ENUM DRO_Allow this is for debugging purposes, to let us check if the vectorized quals are used or not. EXPLAIN differs after PG15 for custom nodes, and using the test templates is a pain

debug_skip_scan_info BOOLEAN false Print debug info about SkipScan distinct columns

debug_toast_tuple_target INTEGER /* bootValue = */ 128 this is for debugging purposes

min: /* minValue = */ 1 , max: /* maxValue = */ 65535

direct_compress_copy_tuple_sort_limit INTEGER 100000 This is mainly used to keep the memory footprint down for operations like importing large amounts of data in single transaction. Setting this to 0 would make it unlimited.

min: 0 , max: 2147483647

direct_compress_insert_tuple_sort_limit INTEGER 10000 This is mainly used to keep the memory footprint down for operations like importing large amounts of data in single transaction. Setting this to 0 would make it unlimited.

min: 0 , max: 2147483647

enable_bool_compression BOOLEAN true Enable bool compression

enable_bulk_decompression BOOLEAN true Increases throughput of decompression, but might increase query memory usage

enable_cagg_reorder_groupby BOOLEAN true Enable group by clause reordering for continuous aggregates

enable_cagg_sort_pushdown BOOLEAN true Enable pushdown of ORDER BY clause for continuous aggregates

enable_cagg_watermark_constify BOOLEAN true Enable constifying cagg watermark for real-time caggs

enable_cagg_window_functions BOOLEAN false Allow window functions in continuous aggregate views

enable_chunk_append BOOLEAN true Enable using chunk append node

enable_chunk_auto_publication BOOLEAN false Enable automatically adding newly created chunks to the publication of their hypertable

enable_chunk_skipping BOOLEAN false Enable using chunk column stats to filter chunks based on column filters

enable_chunkwise_aggregation BOOLEAN true Enable the pushdown of aggregations to the chunk level

enable_columnarindexscan BOOLEAN false Enable experimental support for returning results directly from compression metadata without decompression

enable_columnarscan BOOLEAN true Transparently decompress columnar data using ColumnarScan custom node. Disabling columnar scan will ignore data stored in columnar format in queries.

enable_compressed_direct_batch_delete BOOLEAN true Enable direct batch deletion in compressed chunks

enable_compressed_skipscan BOOLEAN true Enable SkipScan for distinct inputs over compressed chunks

enable_compression_indexscan BOOLEAN false Enable indexscan during compression, if matching index is found

enable_compression_ratio_warnings BOOLEAN true Enable warnings for poor compression ratio

enable_compression_wal_markers BOOLEAN true Enable the generation of markers in the WAL stream which mark the start and end of compression operations

enable_compressor_batch_limit BOOLEAN false Enable compressor batch limit for compressors which can go over the allocation limit (1 GB). This feature will limit those compressors by reducing the size of the batch and thus avoid hitting the limit.

enable_constraint_aware_append BOOLEAN true Enable constraint exclusion at execution time

enable_constraint_exclusion BOOLEAN true Enable planner constraint exclusion

enable_decompression_sorted_merge BOOLEAN true Enable the merge of compressed batches to preserve the compression order by

enable_delete_after_compression BOOLEAN false Delete all rows after compression instead of truncate

enable_deprecation_warnings BOOLEAN true Enable warnings when using deprecated functionality

enable_direct_compress_copy BOOLEAN false Enable experimental support for direct compression during COPY

enable_direct_compress_copy_client_sorted BOOLEAN false Correct handling of data sorting by the user is required for this option.

enable_direct_compress_copy_sort_batches BOOLEAN true Enable batch sorting during direct compress COPY

enable_direct_compress_insert BOOLEAN false Enable experimental support for direct compression during INSERT

enable_direct_compress_insert_client_sorted BOOLEAN false Correct handling of data sorting by the user is required for this option.

enable_direct_compress_insert_sort_batches BOOLEAN true Enable batch sorting during direct compress INSERT

enable_direct_compress_on_cagg_refresh BOOLEAN false Enable experimental support for direct compression during Continuous Aggregate refresh

enable_dml_decompression BOOLEAN true Enable DML decompression when modifying compressed hypertable

enable_dml_decompression_tuple_filtering BOOLEAN true Recheck tuples during DML decompression to only decompress batches with matching tuples

enable_event_triggers BOOLEAN false Enable event triggers for chunks creation

enable_exclusive_locking_recompression BOOLEAN false Enable getting exclusive lock on chunk during segmentwise recompression

enable_foreign_key_propagation BOOLEAN true Adjust foreign key lookup queries to target whole hypertable

enable_in_memory_recompression BOOLEAN true Enable in-memory recompression

enable_job_execution_logging BOOLEAN false Retain job run status in logging table

enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh BOOLEAN false Enable MERGE statement on cagg refresh

enable_multikey_skipscan BOOLEAN true Enable SkipScan for multiple distinct inputs

enable_now_constify BOOLEAN true Enable constifying now() in query constraints

enable_null_compression BOOLEAN true Enable null compression

enable_optimizations BOOLEAN true Enable TimescaleDB query optimizations

enable_ordered_append BOOLEAN true Enable ordered append optimization for queries that are ordered by the time dimension

enable_parallel_chunk_append BOOLEAN true Enable using parallel aware chunk append node

enable_partitioned_hypertables BOOLEAN false Enable experimental support for creating hypertables using PostgreSQL's native declarative partitioning

enable_qual_filtering BOOLEAN true Filter qualifiers on chunks when complete chunk would be included by filter

enable_qual_propagation BOOLEAN true Enable propagation of qualifiers in JOINs

enable_rowlevel_compression_locking BOOLEAN false Use only if you know what you are doing

enable_runtime_exclusion BOOLEAN true Enable runtime chunk exclusion in ChunkAppend node

enable_segmentwise_recompression BOOLEAN true Enable segmentwise recompression

enable_skipscan BOOLEAN true Enable SkipScan for DISTINCT queries

enable_skipscan_for_distinct_aggregates BOOLEAN true Enable SkipScan for DISTINCT aggregates

enable_sparse_index_bloom BOOLEAN true This sparse index speeds up the equality queries on compressed columns, and can be disabled when not desired.

enable_tiered_reads BOOLEAN true Enable reading of tiered data by including a foreign table representing the data in the object storage into the query plan

enable_tss_callbacks BOOLEAN true Enable ts_stat_statements callbacks

enable_uuid_compression BOOLEAN true Enable uuid compression

enable_vectorized_aggregation BOOLEAN true Enable vectorized aggregation for compressed data

license STRING TS_LICENSE_DEFAULT Determines which features are enabled

max_cached_chunks_per_hypertable INTEGER 1024 Maximum number of chunks stored in the cache

min: 0 , max: 65536

max_open_chunks_per_insert INTEGER 1024 Maximum number of open chunk tables per insert

min: 0 , max: PG_INT16_MAX

max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction INTEGER 100000 If the number of tuples exceeds this value, an error will be thrown and transaction rolled back. Setting this to 0 sets this value to unlimited number of tuples decompressed.

min: 0 , max: 2147483647

read_legacy_bloom1_v1 BOOLEAN false These legacy indexes might give false negatives if they were built by the TimescaleDB extension compiled with different build options.

restoring BOOLEAN false In restoring mode all timescaledb internal hooks are disabled. This mode is required for restoring logical dumps of databases with timescaledb.

shutdown_bgw_scheduler BOOLEAN false this is for debugging purposes

skip_scan_run_cost_multiplier REAL 1.0 Default is 1.0 i.e. regularly estimated SkipScan run cost, 0.0 will make SkipScan to have run cost = 0

min: 0.0 , max: 1.0