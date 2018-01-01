Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The pgcrypto Postgres extension provides cryptographic functions such as:

General hashing

Password hashing

PGP encryption

Raw encryption

Random-data

For more information about these functions and the options available, see the pgcrypto documentation .

The pgcrypto extension allows you to encrypt, decrypt, hash, and create digital signatures within your database. Tiger Data understands how precious your data is and safeguards sensitive information.