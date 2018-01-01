Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
The
pgcrypto Postgres extension provides cryptographic functions such as:
- General hashing
- Password hashing
- PGP encryption
- Raw encryption
- Random-data
For more information about these functions and the options available, see the pgcrypto documentation.
The
pgcrypto extension allows you to encrypt, decrypt, hash,
and create digital signatures within your database. Tiger Data understands how
precious your data is and safeguards sensitive information.
Install the
pgcryptoextension:CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pgcrypto;
You can confirm if the extension is installed using the
\dxcommand. The installed extensions are listed:List of installed extensionsName | Version | Schema | Description---------------------+---------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------pg_stat_statements | 1.10 | public | track planning and execution statistics of all SQL statements executedpgcrypto | 1.3 | public | cryptographic functionsplpgsql | 1.0 | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural languagetimescaledb | 2.24.0 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)timescaledb_toolkit | 1.22.0 | public | Library of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities
Create a table named
user_passwords:CREATE TABLE user_passwords (username varchar(100) PRIMARY KEY, crypttext text);
Insert the values in the
user_passwordstable and replace
<Password_Key>with a password key of your choice:INSERT INTO tbl_sym_crypt (username, crypttext)VALUES ('user1', pgp_sym_encrypt('user1_password','<Password_Key>')),('user2', pgp_sym_encrypt('user2_password','<Password_Key>'));
You can confirm that the password is encrypted using the command:SELECT * FROM user_passwords;
The encrypted passwords are listed:username | crypttext----------+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------user1 | \xc30d040703025caa37f9d1c731d169d240018529d6f0002b2948905a87e4787efaa0046e58fd3f04ee95594bea1803807063321f62c9651cbf0422b04508093df9644a76684b504b317cf633552fcf164fuser2 | \xc30d0407030279bbcf760b81d3de73d23c01c04142632fc8527c0c1b17cc954c77f16df46022acddc565fd18f0f0f761ddb2f31b21c4ebe47a48039d685287d64506029e027cf29b5493b574df(2 rows)
To view the decrypted passwords, replace
<Password_Key>with the password key that you created:SELECT username, pgp_sym_decrypt(crypttext::bytea, '<Password_Key>')FROM user_passwords;
The decrypted passwords are listed:username | pgp_sym_decrypt----------+-----------------user1 | user1_passworduser2 | user2_password(2 rows)
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.