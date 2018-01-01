Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can get more insights into the performance of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service by monitoring it using Prometheus, a popular open source metrics-based systems monitoring solution.
Before you begin, make sure you have:
- Created a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service.
- Made a note of the
Portand
Hostfor your MST service.
In MST Console, choose a project and navigate to
Integration Endpoints.
In the
Integration endpointspage, navigate to
Prometheus, and click
Create new.
In the
Create new Prometheus endpointdialog, complete these fields:
- In the
Endpoint namefield, type a name for your endpoint.
- In the
Usernamefield, type your username.
- In the
Passwordfield, type your password.
- Click
Createto create the endpoint.
These details are used when setting up your Prometheus installation, in the
prometheus.ymlconfiguration file. This allows you to make this Managed Service for TimescaleDB endpoint a target for Prometheus to scrape.
- In the
Use this sample configuration file to set up your Prometheus installation, by substituting
<PORT>,
<HOST>,
<USER>, and
<PASSWORD>with those of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service:global:scrape_interval: 10sevaluation_interval: 10sscrape_configs:- job_name: prometheusscheme: httpsstatic_configs:- targets: ['<HOST>:<PORT>']tls_config:insecure_skip_verify: truebasic_auth:username: <USER>password: <PASSWORD>remote_write:- url: "http://<HOST>:9201/write"remote_read:- url: "http://<HOST>:9201/read"
In the MST Console, navigate to
Servicesand select the MST service you want to monitor.
In the
Integrationstab, go to
External integrationssection and select
Prometheus.
In the
Prometheus integrationsdialog, select the Prometheus endpoint that you created.
Click
Enable.
The Prometheus endpoint is listed under
Enabled integrationsfor the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service.
