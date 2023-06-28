Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The postgis Postgres extension provides storing, indexing, and querying geographic data. It helps in spatial data analysis, the study of patterns, anomalies, and theories within spatial or geographical data.

For more information about these functions and the options available, see the [PostGIS documentation][postgis-docs].

The postgis Postgres extension allows you to conduct complex analyses of your geospatial time-series data. Tiger Data understands that you have a multitude of data challenges and helps you discover when things happened, and where they occurred. In this example you can query when the covid cases were reported, where they were reported, and how many were reported around a particular location.