postgis Postgres extension provides storing, indexing, and querying
geographic data. It helps in spatial data analysis, the study of patterns,
anomalies, and theories within spatial or geographical data.
For more information about these functions and the options available, see the [PostGIS documentation][postgis-docs].
postgis Postgres extension allows you to conduct complex analyses of
your geospatial time-series data. Tiger Data understands that you have a
multitude of data challenges and helps you discover when things happened, and
where they occurred. In this example you can query when the
covid cases were
reported, where they were reported, and how many were reported around a
particular location.
Install the
postgisextension:CREATE EXTENSION postgis;
You can confirm if the extension is installed using the
\dxcommand. The extensions that are installed are listed:List of installed extensionsName | Version | Schema | Description---------------------+---------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------pg_stat_statements | 1.10 | public | track planning and execution statistics of all SQL statements executedpgcrypto | 1.3 | public | cryptographic functionsplpgsql | 1.0 | pg_catalog | PL/pgSQL procedural languagepostgis | 3.3.3 | public | PostGIS geometry and geography spatial types and functionstimescaledb | 2.24.0 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)timescaledb_toolkit | 1.22.0 | public | Library of analytical hyperfunctions, time-series pipelining, and other SQL utilities(6 rows)
Create a hypertable named
covid_location, where,
locationis a
GEOGRAPHYtype column that stores GPS coordinates using the 4326/WGS84 coordinate system, and
timerecords the time the GPS coordinate was logged for a specific
state_id. This hypertable is partitioned on the
timecolumn:CREATE TABLE covid_location (time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,state_id INT NOT NULL,location GEOGRAPHY(POINT, 4326),cases INT NOT NULL,deaths INT NOT NULL) WITH (tsdb.hypertable);
When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through
compress_afterin the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries.
You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change
afteror
created_before, the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one.
You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore.
To support efficient queries, create an index on the
state_idcolumn:CREATE INDEX ON covid_location (state_id, time DESC);
Insert some randomly generated values in the
covid_locationtable. The longitude and latitude coordinates of New Jersey are (-73.935242 40.730610), and New York are (-74.871826 39.833851):INSERT INTO covid_location VALUES('2023-06-28 20:00:00',34,'POINT(-74.871826 39.833851)',5,2),('2023-06-28 20:00:00',36,'POINT(-73.935242 40.730610)',7,1),('2023-06-29 20:00:00',34,'POINT(-74.871826 39.833851)',14,0),('2023-06-29 20:00:00',36,'POINT(-73.935242 40.730610)',12,1),('2023-06-30 20:00:00',34,'POINT(-74.871826 39.833851)',10,4);
To fetch all cases of a specific state during a specific period, use:SELECT * FROM covid_locationWHERE state_id = 34 AND time BETWEEN '2023-06-28 00:00:00' AND '2023-06-30 23:59:59';
The data you get back looks a bit like this:time | state_id | location | cases | deaths------------------------+----------+----------------------------------------------------+-------+--------2023-06-28 20:00:00+00 | 34 | 0101000020E61000005C7347FFCBB752C0535E2BA1BBEA4340 | 5 | 22023-06-29 20:00:00+00 | 34 | 0101000020E61000005C7347FFCBB752C0535E2BA1BBEA4340 | 14 | 02023-06-30 20:00:00+00 | 34 | 0101000020E61000005C7347FFCBB752C0535E2BA1BBEA4340 | 10 | 4(3 rows)
To fetch the latest logged cases of all states using the Tiger Data SkipScan feature, replace
<Interval_Time>with the number of days between the day you are running the query and the day the last report was logged in the table, in this case 30, June, 2023:SELECT DISTINCT ON (state_id) state_id, ST_AsText(location) AS locationFROM covid_locationWHERE time > now() - INTERVAL '<Interval_Time>'ORDER BY state_id,time DESC;
The
ST_AsText(location)function converts the binary geospatial data into human-readable format. The data you get back looks a bit like this:state_id | location----------+-----------------------------34 | POINT(-74.871826 39.833851)(1 row)
To fetch all cases and states that were within 10000 meters of Manhattan at any time:SELECT DISTINCT cases, state_idFROM covid_locationWHERE ST_DWithin(location,ST_GeogFromText('POINT(-73.9851 40.7589)'),10000);
The data you get back looks a bit like this:cases | state_id-------+----------7 | 3612 | 36(2 rows)
