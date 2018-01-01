Latest

Logging

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

There are a number of different ways to review logs and metrics for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB services. You can use the native logging tool in MST Console, retrieve details logs using the Aiven CLI tool, or integrate a third-party service, such as SolarWinds Loggly.

Native logging

To see the most recent logged events for your MST service.

  1. In MST Console, in the Services tab, find the MST service you want to review, and check it is marked as Running.

  2. Navigate to the Logs tab to see a constantly updated list of logged events.

    Managed Service for TimescaleDB native logging

Dump logs to a text file with the Aiven CLI

If you want to dump your Managed Service for TimescaleDB logs to a text file or an archive for use later on, you can use the Aiven CLI.

Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account from the Aiven CLI tool, and use this command to dump your logs to a text file called tslogs.txt:

avn service logs -S desc -f --project <project name> <service_name> > tslogs.txt

For more information about the Aiven CLI tool, see the Aiven CLI section.

Logging integrations

If you need to access logs for your MST services regularly, or if you need more detailed logging than Managed Service for TimescaleDB can provide in MST Console, you can connect your Managed Service for TimescaleDB to a logging service such as SolarWinds Loggly.

This section covers how to create a service integration to Loggly with Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

Creating a Loggly service integration

  1. Navigate to SolarWinds Loggly and create or log in to your account.

  2. From the Loggly Home screen, navigate to LogsSource Setup. Click Customer Tokens from the top menu bar.

  3. On the Customer Tokens page, click Add New to create a new token. Give your token a name, and click Save. Copy your new token to your clipboard.

  4. Log in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account, and navigate to Service Integrations.

  5. In the Service Integrations page, navigate to Syslog, and click Add new endpoint.

  6. In the Create new syslog endpoint dialog, complete these fields:

    • In the Endpoint name field, type a name for your endpoint.
    • In the Server field, type logs-01.loggly.com.
    • In the Port field, type 514.
    • Uncheck the TLS checkbox.
    • In the Format field, select rfc5425.
    • In the Structured Data field, type <LOGGLY_TOKEN>@41058, using the Loggly token you copied earlier. You can also add a tag here, which you can use to more easily search for your logs in Loggly. For example, 8480330f5-aa09-46b0-b220-a0efa372b17b@41058 TAG="example-tag".

    Click Create to create the endpoint. When the endpoint has been created, it shows as an enabled service integration, with a green active indicator.

  7. In the Loggly dashboard, navigate to Search to see your incoming logs. From here, you can create custom dashboards and view reports for your logs.

    Viewing incoming MST logs in Loggly

Keywords

loggingLogglyintegration

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousVisualizing data with GrafanaNextSending metrics to Datadog

Related Content

Integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source in Grafana
Integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source in Grafana to visualize your data
Prometheus endpoint for Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Use Prometheus to monitor your Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Metrics and Datadog
Collect Datadog metrics on your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service
Using REST API in Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Use REST API for integration and automation in Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Integrations for Managed Service for TimescaleDB
Integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB with other services
Viewing service logs
View logs for your services in Managed Service for TimescaleDB by using MST Console or the command-line tool