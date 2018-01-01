Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
There are a number of different ways to review logs and metrics for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB services. You can use the native logging tool in MST Console, retrieve details logs using the Aiven CLI tool, or integrate a third-party service, such as SolarWinds Loggly.
To see the most recent logged events for your MST service.
In MST Console, in the
Servicestab, find the MST service you want to review, and check it is marked as
Running.
Navigate to the
Logstab to see a constantly updated list of logged events.
If you want to dump your Managed Service for TimescaleDB logs to a text file or an archive for use later on, you can use the Aiven CLI.
Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account from the Aiven CLI tool,
and use this command to dump your logs to a text file called
tslogs.txt:
avn service logs -S desc -f --project <project name> <service_name> > tslogs.txt
For more information about the Aiven CLI tool, see the Aiven CLI section.
If you need to access logs for your MST services regularly, or if you need more detailed logging than Managed Service for TimescaleDB can provide in MST Console, you can connect your Managed Service for TimescaleDB to a logging service such as SolarWinds Loggly.
This section covers how to create a service integration to Loggly with Managed Service for TimescaleDB.
Navigate to SolarWinds Loggly and create or log in to your account.
From the Loggly Home screen, navigate to
Logs→
Source Setup. Click
Customer Tokensfrom the top menu bar.
On the
Customer Tokenspage, click
Add Newto create a new token. Give your token a name, and click
Save. Copy your new token to your clipboard.
Log in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account, and navigate to
Service Integrations.
In the
Service Integrationspage, navigate to
Syslog, and click
Add new endpoint.
In the
Create new syslog endpointdialog, complete these fields:
- In the
Endpoint namefield, type a name for your endpoint.
- In the
Serverfield, type
logs-01.loggly.com.
- In the
Portfield, type
514.
- Uncheck the
TLScheckbox.
- In the
Formatfield, select
rfc5425.
- In the
Structured Datafield, type
<LOGGLY_TOKEN>@41058, using the Loggly token you copied earlier. You can also add a tag here, which you can use to more easily search for your logs in Loggly. For example,
8480330f5-aa09-46b0-b220-a0efa372b17b@41058 TAG="example-tag".
Click
Createto create the endpoint. When the endpoint has been created, it shows as an enabled service integration, with a green
activeindicator.
- In the
In the Loggly dashboard, navigate to
Searchto see your incoming logs. From here, you can create custom dashboards and view reports for your logs.
