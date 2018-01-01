Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

There are a number of different ways to review logs and metrics for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB services. You can use the native logging tool in MST Console, retrieve details logs using the Aiven CLI tool, or integrate a third-party service, such as SolarWinds Loggly .

To see the most recent logged events for your MST service.

In MST Console , in the Services tab, find the MST service you want to review, and check it is marked as Running . Navigate to the Logs tab to see a constantly updated list of logged events. Expand image

If you want to dump your Managed Service for TimescaleDB logs to a text file or an archive for use later on, you can use the Aiven CLI.

Sign in to your Managed Service for TimescaleDB account from the Aiven CLI tool, and use this command to dump your logs to a text file called tslogs.txt :

avn service logs -S desc -f --project <project name> <service_name> > tslogs.txt Copy

For more information about the Aiven CLI tool, see the Aiven CLI section.

If you need to access logs for your MST services regularly, or if you need more detailed logging than Managed Service for TimescaleDB can provide in MST Console, you can connect your Managed Service for TimescaleDB to a logging service such as SolarWinds Loggly .

This section covers how to create a service integration to Loggly with Managed Service for TimescaleDB.