To set up VPC peering for your project:

In MST Console , click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

Type the project ID of your GCP project in GCP Project ID .

Type the network name of the VPC in GCP in GCP VPC network name .

Click Add peering connection . A new connection with a status of Pending Peer is listed in your GCP console. Make a note of the project name and the network name.

In the GCP console, go to VPC > VPC network peering and select Create Connection .

Type a name for the peering connection and type the project ID and network name that you made a note of.