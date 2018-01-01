Latest

Configure VPC peering on GCP

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project, using VPC provided by GCP.

Before you begin

  • Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST.
  • In your GCP console, click the project name and make a note of the Project ID.
  • In your GCP console, go to VPC Networks, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the network name for that VPC.

Configuring a VPC peering on GCP

To set up VPC peering for your project:

  1. In MST Console, click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

  2. Type the project ID of your GCP project in GCP Project ID.

  3. Type the network name of the VPC in GCP in GCP VPC network name.

  4. Click Add peering connection.

    A new connection with a status of Pending Peer is listed in your GCP console. Make a note of the project name and the network name.

  5. In the GCP console, go to VPC > VPC network peering and select Create Connection.

  6. Type a name for the peering connection and type the project ID and network name that you made a note of.

  7. Click Create.

After the peering is successful, it is active in both MST_CONSOLE_SHORT and your GCP console.

Keywords

vpcpeergcp

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousVPC peering on AWSNextVPC peering on Azure

Related Content

VPC peering
Virtual Private Cloud peering is a method of connecting separate cloud private networks to each other. Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service with VPC peering
Configure VPC peering
Configure VPC peering for your services running in the Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console
Set up Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) peering on AWS
Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on AWS
Set up Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) peering on Azure
Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with VPC peering on Azure
Set up Transit Gateway on AWS
Secure your Managed Service for TimescaleDB instance with Transit Gateway on AWS
Integrate AI with Tiger Data
Build AI Assistants with Tiger Data using pgvector, Tiger Eon, Tiger Agents, and MCP server for seamless data integration