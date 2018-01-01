Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project, using VPC provided by GCP.
- Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST.
- In your GCP console, click the project name and make a note of the
Project ID.
- In your GCP console, go to
VPC Networks, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the network name for that VPC.
To set up VPC peering for your project:
In MST Console, click
VPCand select the VPC connection that you created.
Type the project ID of your GCP project in
GCP Project ID.
Type the network name of the VPC in GCP in
GCP VPC network name.
Click
Add peering connection.
A new connection with a status of
Pending Peeris listed in your GCP console. Make a note of the project name and the network name.
In the GCP console, go to
VPC>
VPC network peeringand select
Create Connection.
Type a name for the peering connection and type the project ID and network name that you made a note of.
Click
Create.
After the peering is successful, it is active in both MST_CONSOLE_SHORT and your GCP console.
