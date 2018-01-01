To set up VPC peering for your project:

In MST Console , click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

Type the account ID of your AWS account in AWS Account ID .

Type the ID of the VPC in AWS in AWS VPC ID .

Click Add peering connection . A new connection with a status of Pending Acceptance is listed in your AWS console. Verify that the account ID and VPC ID match those listed in MST Console.