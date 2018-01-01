Latest

You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project, using the VPC on AWS.

Before you begin

  • Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST.
  • In your AWS console, go to My Account and make a note of your account ID.
  • In your AWS console, go to Peering connections, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the ID for that VPC.

Configuring a VPC peering

To set up VPC peering for your project:

  1. In MST Console, click VPC and select the VPC connection that you created.

  2. Type the account ID of your AWS account in AWS Account ID.

  3. Type the ID of the VPC in AWS in AWS VPC ID.

  4. Click Add peering connection.

    A new connection with a status of Pending Acceptance is listed in your AWS console. Verify that the account ID and VPC ID match those listed in MST Console.

  5. In the AWS console, go to Actions and select Accept Request. Update your AWS route tables to match your Aiven CIDR settings.

After you accept the request in AWS Console, the peering connection is active in the MST portal.

