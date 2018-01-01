Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can configure VPC peering for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB project, using the VPC on AWS.
- Set up a VPC peering for your project in MST.
- In your AWS console, go to
My Accountand make a note of your
account ID.
- In your AWS console, go to
Peering connections, find the VPC that you want to connect, and make a note of the ID for that VPC.
To set up VPC peering for your project:
In MST Console, click
VPCand select the VPC connection that you created.
Type the account ID of your AWS account in
AWS Account ID.
Type the ID of the VPC in AWS in
AWS VPC ID.
Click
Add peering connection.
A new connection with a status of
Pending Acceptanceis listed in your AWS console. Verify that the account ID and VPC ID match those listed in MST Console.
In the AWS console, go to
Actionsand select
Accept Request. Update your AWS route tables to match your Aiven CIDR settings.
After you accept the request in AWS Console, the peering connection is active in the MST portal.
