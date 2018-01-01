Type the IP range in the Network cidrs field.

Each Transit Gateway has a route table of its own, and by default routes traffic to each attached network directly to attached VPCs or indirectly through VPN attachments. The attached VPCs' route tables need to be updated to include the TGW as a target for any IP range (CIDR) that should be routed using the VPC attachment. These IP ranges must be configured when creating the attachment for an MST Project VPC.