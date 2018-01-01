Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
If you prefer to tune settings yourself, or for settings not covered by
timescaledb-tune, you can manually configure your installation using the
Postgres configuration file.
For some common configuration settings you might want to adjust, see the about-configuration page.
For more information about the Postgres configuration page, see the Postgres documentation.
The location of the Postgres configuration file depends on your operating system and installation.
Find the location of the config file for your Postgres instance
- Connect to your database:psql -d "postgres://<username>:<password>@<host>:<port>/<database-name>"
- Retrieve the database file location from the database internal configuration.Postgres returns the path to your configuration file. For example:SHOW config_file;--------------------------------------------/home/postgres/pgdata/data/postgresql.conf(1 row)
- Connect to your database:
Open the config file, then edit your Postgres configurationvi /home/postgres/pgdata/data/postgresql.conf
Save your updated configuration
When you have saved the changes you make to the configuration file, the new configuration is not applied immediately. The configuration file is automatically reloaded when the server receives a
SIGHUPsignal. To manually reload the file, use the
pg_ctlcommand.
If you don't want to open the configuration file to make changes, you can also
set parameters directly from the command prompt, using the
postgres command.
For example:
postgres -c log_connections=yes -c log_destination='syslog'
