Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
If you are running TimescaleDB in a Docker container, there are two different ways to modify your Postgres configuration. You can edit the Postgres configuration file inside the Docker container, or you can set parameters at the command prompt.
You can start the Dockert container, and then use a text editor to edit the
Postgres configuration file directly. The configuration file requires one
parameter per line. Blank lines are ignored, and you can use a
# symbol at the
beginning of a line to denote a comment.
Start your Docker instance:docker start timescaledb
Open a shell:docker exec -i -t timescaledb /bin/bash
Open the configuration file in
Vieditor or your preferred text editor.vi /var/lib/postgresql/data/postgresql.conf
Restart the container to reload the configuration:docker restart timescaledb
If you don't want to open the configuration file to make changes, you can also
set parameters directly from the command prompt inside your Docker container,
using the
-c option. For example:
docker run -i -t timescale/timescaledb:latest-pg18 postgres -c max_wal_size=2GB
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.