Get better performance by tuning your TimescaleDB database to match your system resources and Postgres version. timescaledb-tune is an open source command line tool that analyzes and adjusts your database settings.

timescaledb-tune is packaged with binary releases of TimescaleDB. If you installed TimescaleDB from any binary release, including Docker, you already have access. For more install instructions, see the GitHub repository .

Run timescaledb-tune from the command line. The tool analyzes your postgresql.conf file to provide recommendations for memory, parallelism, write-ahead log, and other settings. These changes are written to your postgresql.conf . They take effect on the next restart.

At the command line, run timescaledb-tune . To accept all recommendations automatically, include the --yes flag. timescaledb-tune Copy If you didn't use the --yes flag, respond to each prompt to accept or reject the recommendations. The changes are written to your postgresql.conf .