Get better performance by tuning your TimescaleDB database to match your system
resources and Postgres version.
timescaledb-tune is an open source command
line tool that analyzes and adjusts your database settings.
timescaledb-tune is packaged with binary releases of TimescaleDB. If you
installed TimescaleDB from any binary release, including Docker, you already
have access. For more install instructions, see the
GitHub repository.
Run
timescaledb-tune from the command line. The tool analyzes your
postgresql.conf file to provide recommendations for memory, parallelism,
write-ahead log, and other settings. These changes are written to your
postgresql.conf. They take effect on the next restart.
At the command line, run
timescaledb-tune. To accept all recommendations automatically, include the
--yesflag.timescaledb-tune
If you didn't use the
--yesflag, respond to each prompt to accept or reject the recommendations.
The changes are written to your
postgresql.conf.
Note
For detailed instructions and other options, see the documentation in the Github repository.
