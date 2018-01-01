Latest

To help make configuring TimescaleDB a little easier, you can use the timescaledb-tune tool. This tool handles setting the most common parameters to good values based on your system. It accounts for memory, CPU, and Postgres version. timescaledb-tune is packaged with the TimescaleDB binary releases as a dependency, so if you installed TimescaleDB from a binary release (including Docker), you should already have access to the tool. Alternatively, you can use the go install command to install it:

go install github.com/timescale/timescaledb-tune/cmd/timescaledb-tune@latest

The timescaledb-tune tool reads your system's postgresql.conf file and offers interactive suggestions for your settings. Here is an example of the tool running:

Using postgresql.conf at this path:
/usr/local/var/postgres/postgresql.conf


Is this correct? [(y)es/(n)o]: y
Writing backup to:
/var/folders/cr/example/T/timescaledb_tune.backup202101071520


shared_preload_libraries needs to be updated
Current:
#shared_preload_libraries = 'timescaledb'
Recommended:
shared_preload_libraries = 'timescaledb'
Is this okay? [(y)es/(n)o]: y
success: shared_preload_libraries will be updated


Tune memory/parallelism/WAL and other settings? [(y)es/(n)o]: y
Recommendations based on 8.00 GB of available memory and 4 CPUs for PostgreSQL 12


Memory settings recommendations
Current:
shared_buffers = 128MB
#effective_cache_size = 4GB
#maintenance_work_mem = 64MB
#work_mem = 4MB
Recommended:
shared_buffers = 2GB
effective_cache_size = 6GB
maintenance_work_mem = 1GB
work_mem = 26214kB
Is this okay? [(y)es/(s)kip/(q)uit]:

When you have answered the questions, the changes are written to your postgresql.conf and take effect when you next restart.

If you are starting on a fresh instance and don't want to approve each group of changes, you can automatically accept and append the suggestions to the end of your postgresql.conf by using some additional flags when you run the tool:

timescaledb-tune --quiet --yes --dry-run >> /path/to/postgresql.conf

Keywords

configurationsettingstimescaledb-tune

Related Content

About timescaledb-tune
Automatically tune your TimescaleDB database to match your system resources and Postgres version
Manual Postgres configuration and tuning
Manually configure your self-hosted database using the Postgres configuration file
TimescaleDB configuration and tuning
Configure the TimescaleDB settings related to policies, query planning and execution, distributed hypertables, and administration
Configuration
Learn how to configure your TimescaleDB instance on top of the default Postgres server configuration settings
Telemetry and version checking
Learn what telemetry TimescaleDB collects and how to disable it
Configuration with Docker
Configure a TimescaleDB instance running in a Docker container