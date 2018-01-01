Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

To help make configuring TimescaleDB a little easier, you can use the timescaledb-tune tool. This tool handles setting the most common parameters to good values based on your system. It accounts for memory, CPU, and Postgres version. timescaledb-tune is packaged with the TimescaleDB binary releases as a dependency, so if you installed TimescaleDB from a binary release (including Docker), you should already have access to the tool. Alternatively, you can use the go install command to install it:

go install github.com/timescale/timescaledb-tune/cmd/timescaledb-tune@latest Copy

The timescaledb-tune tool reads your system's postgresql.conf file and offers interactive suggestions for your settings. Here is an example of the tool running:

Using postgresql.conf at this path: /usr/local/var/postgres/postgresql.conf Is this correct? [(y)es/(n)o]: y Writing backup to: /var/folders/cr/example/T/timescaledb_tune.backup202101071520 shared_preload_libraries needs to be updated Current: #shared_preload_libraries = 'timescaledb' Recommended: shared_preload_libraries = 'timescaledb' Is this okay? [(y)es/(n)o]: y success: shared_preload_libraries will be updated Tune memory/parallelism/WAL and other settings? [(y)es/(n)o]: y Recommendations based on 8.00 GB of available memory and 4 CPUs for PostgreSQL 12 Memory settings recommendations Current: shared_buffers = 128MB #effective_cache_size = 4GB #maintenance_work_mem = 64MB #work_mem = 4MB Recommended: shared_buffers = 2GB effective_cache_size = 6GB maintenance_work_mem = 1GB work_mem = 26214kB Is this okay? [(y)es/(s)kip/(q)uit]: Copy

When you have answered the questions, the changes are written to your postgresql.conf and take effect when you next restart.

If you are starting on a fresh instance and don't want to approve each group of changes, you can automatically accept and append the suggestions to the end of your postgresql.conf by using some additional flags when you run the tool: