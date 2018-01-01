Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB is a Postgres extension. Ensure that you upgrade to compatible versions of TimescaleDB and Postgres.

Install the Postgres client tools on your migration machine. This includes psql , and pg_dump .

, and . Read the release notes for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to.

for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to. Perform a backup of your database. While TimescaleDB upgrades are performed in-place, upgrading is an intrusive operation. Always make sure you have a backup on hand, and that the backup is readable in the case of disaster.

Check the following support matrix against the versions of TimescaleDB and Postgres that you are running currently and the versions you want to update to, then choose your upgrade path.

For example, to upgrade from TimescaleDB 2.13.x on Postgres 13 to TimescaleDB 2.25.x:

Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.15.x (last version fully supporting Postgres 13) Upgrade Postgres to 15, 16, 17, or 18 Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.25.x

Older TimescaleDB versions may not be available in package repositories. If you need a specific intermediate version that is no longer packaged, you can build from source or upgrade directly to the latest version that supports your current Postgres version before upgrading Postgres.

You may need to upgrade to the latest Postgres version before you upgrade TimescaleDB. Also, if you use TimescaleDB Toolkit, ensure the timescaledb_toolkit extension is >=

v1.6.0 before you upgrade TimescaleDB extension.

Important Postgres 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB version Postgres 18 Postgres 17 Postgres 16 Postgres 15 Postgres 14 Postgres 13 Postgres 12 Postgres 11 Postgres 10 2.25.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.24.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.23.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.22.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.21.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.20.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.17 - 2.19 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.16.x ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.13 - 2.15 ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.12.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.10.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.5 - 2.9 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.4 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.1 - 2.3 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2.0 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 1.7 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.

These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

You use pg_upgrade to upgrade Postgres in-place. pg_upgrade allows you to retain the data files of your current Postgres installation while binding the new Postgres binary runtime to them.

Find the location of the Postgres binary Set the OLD_BIN_DIR environment variable to the folder holding the postgres binary. For example, which postgres returns something like /usr/lib/postgresql/16/bin/postgres . export OLD_BIN_DIR=/usr/lib/postgresql/16/bin Copy Set your connection string This variable holds the connection information for the database to upgrade: export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" Copy Retrieve the location of the Postgres data folder Set the OLD_DATA_DIR environment variable to the value returned by the following: psql -d "$SOURCE" -c "SHOW data_directory ;" Copy Postgres returns something like: ---------------------------- /home/postgres/pgdata/data (1 row) Copy Choose the new locations for the Postgres binary and data folders For example: export NEW_BIN_DIR=/usr/lib/postgresql/17/bin export NEW_DATA_DIR=/home/postgres/pgdata/data-17 Copy Using psql, perform the upgrade: pg_upgrade - b $OLD_BIN_DIR - B $NEW_BIN_DIR - d $OLD_DATA_DIR - D $NEW_DATA_DIR Copy