Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
create_distributed_hypertable()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Create a TimescaleDB hypertable distributed across a multinode environment.
create_distributed_hypertable() replaces
create_hypertable() (old interface). Distributed tables use the old API. The new generalized
create_hypertable API was introduced in TimescaleDB v2.13.
|Name
|Type
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|Identifier of the table you want to convert to a hypertable.
time_column_name
|TEXT
|Name of the column that contains time values, as well as the primary column to partition by.
|Name
|Type
|Description
partitioning_column
|TEXT
|Name of an additional column to partition by.
number_partitions
|INTEGER
|Number of hash partitions to use for
partitioning_column. Must be > 0. Default is the number of
data_nodes.
associated_schema_name
|TEXT
|Name of the schema for internal hypertable tables. Default is
_timescaledb_internal.
associated_table_prefix
|TEXT
|Prefix for internal hypertable chunk names. Default is
_hyper.
chunk_time_interval
|INTERVAL
|Interval in event time that each chunk covers. Must be > 0. Default is 7 days.
create_default_indexes
|BOOLEAN
|Boolean whether to create default indexes on time/partitioning columns. Default is TRUE.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
|Boolean whether to print warning if table already converted to hypertable or raise exception. Default is FALSE.
partitioning_func
|REGCLASS
|The function to use for calculating a value's partition.
migrate_data
|BOOLEAN
|Set to TRUE to migrate any existing data from the
relation table to chunks in the new hypertable. A non-empty table generates an error without this option. Large tables may take significant time to migrate. Default is FALSE.
time_partitioning_func
|REGCLASS
|Function to convert incompatible primary time column values to compatible ones. The function must be
IMMUTABLE.
replication_factor
|INTEGER
|The number of data nodes to which the same data is written to. This is done by creating chunk copies on this amount of data nodes. Must be >= 1; If not set, the default value is determined by the
timescaledb.hypertable_replication_factor_default GUC. Read the best practices before changing the default.
data_nodes
|ARRAY
|The set of data nodes used for the distributed hypertable. If not present, defaults to all data nodes known by the access node (the node on which the distributed hypertable is created).
|Column
|Type
|Description
hypertable_id
|INTEGER
|ID of the hypertable in TimescaleDB.
schema_name
|TEXT
|Schema name of the table converted to hypertable.
table_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the table converted to hypertable.
created
|BOOLEAN
|TRUE if the hypertable was created, FALSE when
if_not_exists is TRUE and no hypertable was created.
Create a table
conditions which is partitioned across data
nodes by the 'location' column. Note that the number of space
partitions is automatically equal to the number of data nodes assigned
to this hypertable (all configured data nodes in this case, as
data_nodes is not specified).
SELECT create_distributed_hypertable('conditions', 'time', 'location');
Create a table
conditions using a specific set of data nodes.
SELECT create_distributed_hypertable('conditions', 'time', 'location',data_nodes => '{ "data_node_1", "data_node_2", "data_node_4", "data_node_7" }');
Hash partitions: Best practice for distributed hypertables is to enable hash partitions. With hash partitions, incoming data is divided between the data nodes. Without hash partition, all data for each time slice is written to a single data node.
Time intervals: Follow the guidelines for
chunk_time_intervaldefined in
create_hypertable.
When you enable hash partitioning, the hypertable is evenly distributed across the data nodes. This means you can set a larger time interval. For example, you ingest 10 GB of data per day shared over five data nodes, each node has 64 GB of memory. If this is the only table being served by these data nodes, use a time interval of 1 week:7 days * 10 GB 70-------------------- == --- ~= 22% of main memory used for the most recent chunks5 data nodes * 64 GB 320
If you do not enable hash partitioning, use the same
chunk_time_intervalsettings as a non-distributed instance. This is because all incoming data is handled by a single node.
Replication factor:
replication_factordefines the number of data nodes a newly created chunk is replicated in. For example, when you set
replication_factorto
3, each chunk exists on 3 separate data nodes. Rows written to a chunk are inserted into all data notes in a two-phase commit protocol.
If a data node fails or is removed, no data is lost. Writes succeed on the other data nodes. However, the chunks on the lost data node are now under-replicated. When the failed data node becomes available, rebalance the chunks with a call to copy_chunk.
