Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Create a TimescaleDB hypertable distributed across a multinode environment.

create_distributed_hypertable() replaces create_hypertable() (old interface) . Distributed tables use the old API. The new generalized create_hypertable API was introduced in TimescaleDB v2.13.

Name Type Description relation REGCLASS Identifier of the table you want to convert to a hypertable. time_column_name TEXT Name of the column that contains time values, as well as the primary column to partition by.

Name Type Description partitioning_column TEXT Name of an additional column to partition by. number_partitions INTEGER Number of hash partitions to use for partitioning_column . Must be > 0. Default is the number of data_nodes . associated_schema_name TEXT Name of the schema for internal hypertable tables. Default is _timescaledb_internal . associated_table_prefix TEXT Prefix for internal hypertable chunk names. Default is _hyper . chunk_time_interval INTERVAL Interval in event time that each chunk covers. Must be > 0. Default is 7 days. create_default_indexes BOOLEAN Boolean whether to create default indexes on time/partitioning columns. Default is TRUE. if_not_exists BOOLEAN Boolean whether to print warning if table already converted to hypertable or raise exception. Default is FALSE. partitioning_func REGCLASS The function to use for calculating a value's partition. migrate_data BOOLEAN Set to TRUE to migrate any existing data from the relation table to chunks in the new hypertable. A non-empty table generates an error without this option. Large tables may take significant time to migrate. Default is FALSE. time_partitioning_func REGCLASS Function to convert incompatible primary time column values to compatible ones. The function must be IMMUTABLE . replication_factor INTEGER The number of data nodes to which the same data is written to. This is done by creating chunk copies on this amount of data nodes. Must be >= 1; If not set, the default value is determined by the timescaledb.hypertable_replication_factor_default GUC. Read the best practices before changing the default. data_nodes ARRAY The set of data nodes used for the distributed hypertable. If not present, defaults to all data nodes known by the access node (the node on which the distributed hypertable is created).

Column Type Description hypertable_id INTEGER ID of the hypertable in TimescaleDB. schema_name TEXT Schema name of the table converted to hypertable. table_name TEXT Table name of the table converted to hypertable. created BOOLEAN TRUE if the hypertable was created, FALSE when if_not_exists is TRUE and no hypertable was created.

Create a table conditions which is partitioned across data nodes by the 'location' column. Note that the number of space partitions is automatically equal to the number of data nodes assigned to this hypertable (all configured data nodes in this case, as data_nodes is not specified).

SELECT create_distributed_hypertable ( 'conditions' , 'time' , 'location' ) ; Copy

Create a table conditions using a specific set of data nodes.

SELECT create_distributed_hypertable ( 'conditions' , 'time' , 'location' , data_nodes = > '{ "data_node_1", "data_node_2", "data_node_4", "data_node_7" }' ) ; Copy