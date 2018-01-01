Latest

Install and update TimescaleDB Toolkit

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Some hyperfunctions are included by default in TimescaleDB. For additional hyperfunctions, you need to install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.

If you're using Tiger Cloud, the TimescaleDB Toolkit is already installed. If you're hosting the TimescaleDB extension on your self-hosted database, you can install Toolkit by:

  • Using the TimescaleDB high-availability Docker image
  • Using a package manager such as yum, apt, or brew on platforms where pre-built binaries are available
  • Building from source. For more information, see the Toolkit developer documentation

Prerequisites

To follow this procedure:

Keywords

Toolkitinstallationuninstallationhyperfunctionsfunction pipelines

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousTimescaleDB TuneNextUpgrade self-hosted TimescaleDB

Related Content

Function pipelines
TimescaleDB function pipelines improve the experience of writing data analysis queries in Postgres and SQL. Learn how to use function pipelines for real-time analytics and other queries
Hyperfunctions
The full list of hyperfunctions available in TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit, with required arguments, returns, and complete use examples
Install self-hosted TimescaleDB
Deploy TimescaleDB on your own hardware. Deploy on Docker, Kubernetes, Linux, MacOS, Windows, or build from source
Additional tooling
Get the most out of TimescaleDB with open-source tools that help you perform common tasks
Hyperfunctions
The ultimate tool for running real-time analytics workloads, TimescaleDB hyperfunctions make sure you get what you need with near-zero latency and zero complexity
Downsampling functions
API reference for the downsampling functions