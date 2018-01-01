Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Some hyperfunctions are included by default in TimescaleDB. For additional hyperfunctions, you need to install the TimescaleDB Toolkit Postgres extension.
If you're using Tiger Cloud, the TimescaleDB Toolkit is already installed. If you're hosting the TimescaleDB extension on your self-hosted database, you can install Toolkit by:
- Using the TimescaleDB high-availability Docker image
- Using a package manager such as
yum,
apt, or
brewon platforms where pre-built binaries are available
- Building from source. For more information, see the Toolkit developer documentation
To follow this procedure:
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.