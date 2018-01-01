Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

If you upgrade to a new TimescaleDB version and encounter problems, you can roll back to a previously installed version. This works in the same way as a minor upgrade.

Downgrading is not supported for all versions. Generally, downgrades between patch versions and between consecutive minor versions are supported. For example, you can downgrade from TimescaleDB 2.5.2 to 2.5.1, or from 2.5.0 to 2.4.2. To check whether you can downgrade from a specific version, see the release notes .

You can downgrade your on-premise TimescaleDB installation in-place. This means that you do not need to dump and restore your data. However, it is still important that you plan for your downgrade ahead of time.

Before you downgrade:

Read the release notes for the TimescaleDB version you are downgrading to.

for the TimescaleDB version you are downgrading to. Check which Postgres version you are currently running. You might need to upgrade to the latest Postgres version before you begin your TimescaleDB downgrade.

Perform a backup of your database. While TimescaleDB downgrades are performed in-place, downgrading is an intrusive operation. Always make sure you have a backup on hand, and that the backup is readable in the case of disaster.

This downgrade uses the Postgres ALTER EXTENSION function to downgrade to a previous version of the TimescaleDB extension. TimescaleDB supports having different extension versions on different databases within the same Postgres instance. This allows you to upgrade and downgrade extensions independently on different databases. Run the ALTER EXTENSION function on each database to downgrade them individually.

Important The downgrade script is tested and supported for single-step downgrades. That is, downgrading from the current version, to the previous minor version. Downgrading might not work if you have made changes to your database between upgrading and downgrading.