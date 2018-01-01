Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
If you originally installed TimescaleDB using Docker, you can upgrade from within the Docker container. This allows you to upgrade to the latest TimescaleDB version while retaining your data.
The
timescale/timescaledb-ha* images have the files necessary to run previous versions. Patch releases
only contain bugfixes so should always be safe. Non-patch releases may rarely require some extra steps.
These steps are mentioned in the release notes for the version of TimescaleDB
that you are upgrading to.
After you upgrade the docker image, you run
ALTER EXTENSION for all databases using TimescaleDB.
The examples in this page use a Docker instance called
timescaledb. If you
have given your Docker instance a different name, replace it when you issue the
commands.
When you start your upgraded Docker container, you need to be able to point the new Docker image to the location that contains the data from your previous version. To do this, you need to work out where the current mount point is. The current mount point varies depending on whether your container is using volume mounts, or bind mounts.
Find the mount type used by your Docker container:docker inspect timescaledb --format='{{range .Mounts }}{{.Type}}{{end}}'
This returns either
volumeor
bind.
Note the volume or bind used by your container:
You use this value when you perform the upgrade.
To upgrade TimescaleDB within Docker, you need to download the upgraded image, stop the old container, and launch the new container pointing to your existing data.
