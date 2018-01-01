Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

A minor upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB <major version>.x to TimescaleDB <major version>.y . A major upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB X.<minor version> to Y.<minor version> .

You can run different versions of TimescaleDB on different databases within the same Postgres instance. This process uses the Postgres ALTER EXTENSION function to upgrade TimescaleDB independently on different databases.

This page shows you how to perform a minor upgrade, for major upgrades, see Upgrade TimescaleDB to a major version.

Install the Postgres client tools on your migration machine. This includes psql , and pg_dump .

, and . Read the release notes for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to.

for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to. Perform a backup of your database. While TimescaleDB upgrades are performed in-place, upgrading is an intrusive operation. Always make sure you have a backup on hand, and that the backup is readable in the case of disaster.

To see the versions of Postgres and TimescaleDB running in a self-hosted database instance: Set your connection string This variable holds the connection information for the database to upgrade: export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" Copy Retrieve the version of Postgres that you are running psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "SELECT version();" Copy Postgres returns something like: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PostgreSQL 17.2 (Ubuntu 17.2-1.pgdg22.04+1) on aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Ubuntu 11.4.0-1ubuntu1~22.04) 11.4.0, 64-bit (1 row) Copy Retrieve the version of TimescaleDB that you are running psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "\dx timescaledb;" Copy Postgres returns something like: Name | Version | Schema | Description -------------+---------+------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------- timescaledb | 2.17.2 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (1 row) Copy

Check the following support matrix against the versions of TimescaleDB and Postgres that you are running currently and the versions you want to update to, then choose your upgrade path.

For example, to upgrade from TimescaleDB 2.13.x on Postgres 13 to TimescaleDB 2.25.x:

Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.15.x (last version fully supporting Postgres 13) Upgrade Postgres to 15, 16, 17, or 18 Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.25.x

Older TimescaleDB versions may not be available in package repositories. If you need a specific intermediate version that is no longer packaged, you can build from source or upgrade directly to the latest version that supports your current Postgres version before upgrading Postgres.

You may need to upgrade to the latest Postgres version before you upgrade TimescaleDB. Also, if you use TimescaleDB Toolkit, ensure the timescaledb_toolkit extension is >=

v1.6.0 before you upgrade TimescaleDB extension.

Important Postgres 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB version Postgres 18 Postgres 17 Postgres 16 Postgres 15 Postgres 14 Postgres 13 Postgres 12 Postgres 11 Postgres 10 2.25.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.24.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.23.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.22.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.21.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.20.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.17 - 2.19 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.16.x ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.13 - 2.15 ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.12.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.10.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.5 - 2.9 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.4 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.1 - 2.3 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2.0 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 1.7 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.

These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

You cannot upgrade TimescaleDB and Postgres at the same time. You upgrade each product in the following steps: Upgrade TimescaleDB psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version number>';" Copy If your migration path dictates it, upgrade Postgres Follow the procedure in Upgrade Postgres. The version of TimescaleDB installed in your Postgres deployment must be the same before and after the Postgres upgrade. If your migration path dictates it, upgrade TimescaleDB again psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version number>';" Copy Check that you have upgraded to the correct version of TimescaleDB psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "\dx timescaledb;" Copy Postgres returns something like: Name | Version | Schema | Description -------------+---------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- timescaledb | 2.17.2 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition) Copy

You are running a shiny new version of TimescaleDB.