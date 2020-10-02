Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

A major upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB X.<minor version> to Y.<minor version> . A minor upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB <major version>.x , to TimescaleDB <major version>.y . You can run different versions of TimescaleDB on different databases within the same Postgres instance. This process uses the Postgres ALTER EXTENSION function to upgrade TimescaleDB independently on different databases.

When you perform a major upgrade, new policies are automatically configured based on your current configuration. In order to verify your policies post upgrade, in this upgrade process you export your policy settings before upgrading.

This page shows you how to perform a major upgrade. For minor upgrades, see Upgrade TimescaleDB to a minor version.

Install the Postgres client tools on your migration machine. This includes psql , and pg_dump .

, and . Read the release notes for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to.

for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to. Perform a backup of your database. While TimescaleDB upgrades are performed in-place, upgrading is an intrusive operation. Always make sure you have a backup on hand, and that the backup is readable in the case of disaster.

To see the versions of Postgres and TimescaleDB running in a self-hosted database instance: Set your connection string This variable holds the connection information for the database to upgrade: export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" Copy Retrieve the version of Postgres that you are running psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "SELECT version();" Copy Postgres returns something like: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PostgreSQL 17.2 (Ubuntu 17.2-1.pgdg22.04+1) on aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Ubuntu 11.4.0-1ubuntu1~22.04) 11.4.0, 64-bit (1 row) Copy Retrieve the version of TimescaleDB that you are running psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "\dx timescaledb;" Copy Postgres returns something like: Name | Version | Schema | Description -------------+---------+------------+--------------------------------------------------------------------- timescaledb | 2.17.2 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (1 row) Copy

Best practice is to always use the latest version of TimescaleDB.

Check the following support matrix against the versions of TimescaleDB and Postgres that you are running currently and the versions you want to update to, then choose your upgrade path.

For example, to upgrade from TimescaleDB 1.7 on Postgres 12 to TimescaleDB 2.17.2 on Postgres 15 you need to:

Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.10 Upgrade Postgres to 15 Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.17.2.

You may need to upgrade to the latest Postgres version before you upgrade TimescaleDB.

Important Postgres 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB version Postgres 18 Postgres 17 Postgres 16 Postgres 15 Postgres 14 Postgres 13 Postgres 12 Postgres 11 Postgres 10 2.25.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.24.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.23.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.22.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.21.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.20.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.17 - 2.19 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.16.x ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.13 - 2.15 ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.12.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.10.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.5 - 2.9 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.4 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.1 - 2.3 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2.0 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 1.7 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.

These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

When you upgrade from TimescaleDB 1 to TimescaleDB 2, scripts automatically configure updated features to work as expected with the new version. However, not everything works in exactly the same way as previously.

Before you begin this major upgrade, check the database log for errors related to failed retention policies that could have occurred in TimescaleDB 1. You can either remove the failing policies entirely, or update them to be compatible with your existing continuous aggregates.

If incompatible retention policies are present when you perform the upgrade, the ignore_invalidation_older_than setting is automatically turned off, and a notice is shown.

Set your connection string This variable holds the connection information for the database to upgrade: export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>" Copy Connect to your Postgres deployment psql -d $SOURCE Copy Save your policy statistics settings to a .csv file COPY ( SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . policy_stats ) TO policy_stats . csv csv header Copy Save your continuous aggregates settings to a .csv file COPY ( SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . continuous_aggregate_stats ) TO continuous_aggregate_stats . csv csv header Copy Save your drop chunk policies to a .csv file COPY ( SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . drop_chunks_policies ) TO drop_chunk_policies . csv csv header Copy Save your reorder policies to a .csv file COPY ( SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . reorder_policies ) TO reorder_policies . csv csv header Copy Exit your psql session \q ; Copy

You cannot upgrade TimescaleDB and Postgres at the same time. You upgrade each product in the following steps: Upgrade TimescaleDB psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version number>';" Copy If your migration path dictates it, upgrade Postgres Follow the procedure in Upgrade Postgres. The version of TimescaleDB installed in your Postgres deployment must be the same before and after the Postgres upgrade. If your migration path dictates it, upgrade TimescaleDB again psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version number>';" Copy Check that you have upgraded to the correct version of TimescaleDB psql - X - d $SOURCE - c "\dx timescaledb;" Copy Postgres returns something like: Name | Version | Schema | Description -------------+---------+--------+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- timescaledb | 2.17.2 | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition) Copy

Note To upgrade TimescaleDB in a Docker container, see the Docker container upgrades section.

Verify the continuous aggregate policy jobs SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . jobs WHERE application_name LIKE 'Refresh Continuous%' ; Copy Postgres returns something like: -[ RECORD 1 ]-----+-------------------------------------------------- job_id | 1001 application_name | Refresh Continuous Aggregate Policy [1001] schedule_interval | 01:00:00 max_runtime | 00:00:00 max_retries | -1 retry_period | 01:00:00 proc_schema | _timescaledb_internal proc_name | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate owner | postgres scheduled | t config | {"start_offset": "20 days", "end_offset": "10 days", "mat_hypertable_id": 2} next_start | 2020-10-02 12:38:07.014042-04 hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2 Copy Verify the information for each policy type that you exported before you upgraded. For continuous aggregates, take note of the config information to verify that all settings were converted correctly. Verify that all jobs are scheduled and running as expected SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information . job_stats WHERE job_id = 1001 ; Copy Postgres returns something like: - [ RECORD 1 ] hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal hypertable_name | _materialized_hypertable_2 job_id | 1001 last_run_started_at | 2020 - 10 - 02 09 : 38 : 06.871953 - 04 last_successful_finish | 2020 - 10 - 02 09 : 38 : 06.932675 - 04 last_run_status | Success job_status | Scheduled last_run_duration | 00 : 00 : 00.060722 next_scheduled_run | 2020 - 10 - 02 10 : 38 : 06.932675 - 04 total_runs | 1 total_successes | 1 total_failures | 0 Copy

