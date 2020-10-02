Latest

Upgrade TimescaleDB to a major version

A major upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB X.<minor version> to Y.<minor version>. A minor upgrade is when you update from TimescaleDB <major version>.x, to TimescaleDB <major version>.y. You can run different versions of TimescaleDB on different databases within the same Postgres instance. This process uses the Postgres ALTER EXTENSION function to upgrade TimescaleDB independently on different databases.

When you perform a major upgrade, new policies are automatically configured based on your current configuration. In order to verify your policies post upgrade, in this upgrade process you export your policy settings before upgrading.

This page shows you how to perform a major upgrade. For minor upgrades, see Upgrade TimescaleDB to a minor version.

Prerequisites

  • Install the Postgres client tools on your migration machine. This includes psql, and pg_dump.
  • Read the release notes for the version of TimescaleDB that you are upgrading to.
  • Perform a backup of your database. While TimescaleDB upgrades are performed in-place, upgrading is an intrusive operation. Always make sure you have a backup on hand, and that the backup is readable in the case of disaster.

Check the TimescaleDB and Postgres versions

To see the versions of Postgres and TimescaleDB running in a self-hosted database instance:

  1. Set your connection string

    This variable holds the connection information for the database to upgrade:

    export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>"

  2. Retrieve the version of Postgres that you are running

    psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "SELECT version();"

    Postgres returns something like:

    -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    PostgreSQL 17.2 (Ubuntu 17.2-1.pgdg22.04+1) on aarch64-unknown-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Ubuntu 11.4.0-1ubuntu1~22.04) 11.4.0, 64-bit
    (1 row)

  3. Retrieve the version of TimescaleDB that you are running

    psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "\dx timescaledb;"

    Postgres returns something like:

    Name     | Version |   Schema   |                             Description
    -------------+---------+------------+---------------------------------------------------------------------
    timescaledb | 2.17.2   | public     | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data
    (1 row)

Plan your upgrade path

Best practice is to always use the latest version of TimescaleDB. Subscribe to our releases on GitHub or use Tiger Cloud and always get latest update without any hassle.

Check the following support matrix against the versions of TimescaleDB and Postgres that you are running currently and the versions you want to update to, then choose your upgrade path.

For example, to upgrade from TimescaleDB 1.7 on Postgres 12 to TimescaleDB 2.17.2 on Postgres 15 you need to:

  1. Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.10
  2. Upgrade Postgres to 15
  3. Upgrade TimescaleDB to 2.17.2.

You may need to upgrade to the latest Postgres version before you upgrade TimescaleDB.

Important

Postgres 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB versionPostgres 18Postgres 17Postgres 16Postgres 15Postgres 14Postgres 13Postgres 12Postgres 11Postgres 10
2.25.x
2.24.x
2.23.x
2.22.x
2.21.x
2.20.x
2.17 - 2.19
2.16.x
2.13 - 2.15
2.12.x
2.10.x
2.5 - 2.9
2.4
2.1 - 2.3
2.0
1.7

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

Check for failed retention policies

When you upgrade from TimescaleDB 1 to TimescaleDB 2, scripts automatically configure updated features to work as expected with the new version. However, not everything works in exactly the same way as previously.

Before you begin this major upgrade, check the database log for errors related to failed retention policies that could have occurred in TimescaleDB 1. You can either remove the failing policies entirely, or update them to be compatible with your existing continuous aggregates.

If incompatible retention policies are present when you perform the upgrade, the ignore_invalidation_older_than setting is automatically turned off, and a notice is shown.

Export your policy settings

  1. Set your connection string

    This variable holds the connection information for the database to upgrade:

    export SOURCE="postgres://<user>:<password>@<source host>:<source port>/<db_name>"

  2. Connect to your Postgres deployment

    psql -d $SOURCE

  3. Save your policy statistics settings to a .csv file

    COPY (SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.policy_stats)
    TO policy_stats.csv csv header

  4. Save your continuous aggregates settings to a .csv file

    COPY (SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregate_stats)
    TO continuous_aggregate_stats.csv csv header

  5. Save your drop chunk policies to a .csv file

    COPY (SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.drop_chunks_policies)
    TO drop_chunk_policies.csv csv header

  6. Save your reorder policies to a .csv file

    COPY (SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.reorder_policies)
    TO reorder_policies.csv csv header

  7. Exit your psql session

    \q;

Implement your upgrade path

You cannot upgrade TimescaleDB and Postgres at the same time. You upgrade each product in the following steps:

  1. Upgrade TimescaleDB

    psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version number>';"

  2. If your migration path dictates it, upgrade Postgres

    Follow the procedure in Upgrade Postgres. The version of TimescaleDB installed in your Postgres deployment must be the same before and after the Postgres upgrade.

  3. If your migration path dictates it, upgrade TimescaleDB again

    psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE TO '<version number>';"

  4. Check that you have upgraded to the correct version of TimescaleDB

    psql -X -d $SOURCE -c "\dx timescaledb;"

    Postgres returns something like:

    Name     | Version | Schema |                                      Description                                      
    -------------+---------+--------+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    timescaledb | 2.17.2  | public | Enables scalable inserts and complex queries for time-series data (Community Edition)
Note

To upgrade TimescaleDB in a Docker container, see the Docker container upgrades section.

Verify the updated policy settings and jobs

  1. Verify the continuous aggregate policy jobs

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.jobs
      WHERE application_name LIKE 'Refresh Continuous%';

    Postgres returns something like:

    -[ RECORD 1 ]-----+--------------------------------------------------
    job_id            | 1001
    application_name  | Refresh Continuous Aggregate Policy [1001]
    schedule_interval | 01:00:00
    max_runtime       | 00:00:00
    max_retries       | -1
    retry_period      | 01:00:00
    proc_schema       | _timescaledb_internal
    proc_name         | policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate
    owner             | postgres
    scheduled         | t
    config            | {"start_offset": "20 days", "end_offset": "10
    days", "mat_hypertable_id": 2}
    next_start        | 2020-10-02 12:38:07.014042-04
    hypertable_schema | _timescaledb_internal
    hypertable_name   | _materialized_hypertable_2

  2. Verify the information for each policy type that you exported before you upgraded.

    For continuous aggregates, take note of the config information to verify that all settings were converted correctly.

  3. Verify that all jobs are scheduled and running as expected

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.job_stats
      WHERE job_id = 1001;

    Postgres returns something like:

    -[ RECORD 1 ]----------+------------------------------
    hypertable_schema      | _timescaledb_internal
    hypertable_name        | _materialized_hypertable_2
    job_id                 | 1001
    last_run_started_at    | 2020-10-02 09:38:06.871953-04
    last_successful_finish | 2020-10-02 09:38:06.932675-04
    last_run_status        | Success
    job_status             | Scheduled
    last_run_duration      | 00:00:00.060722
    next_scheduled_run     | 2020-10-02 10:38:06.932675-04
    total_runs             | 1
    total_successes        | 1
    total_failures         | 0

You are running a shiny new version of TimescaleDB.

