Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

You use Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) peering to ensure that your Tiger Cloud services are only accessible through your secured AWS infrastructure. This reduces the potential attack vector surface and improves security.

Note This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

The data isolation architecture that ensures a highly secure connection between your apps and Tiger Cloud is:

Expand image

Your customer apps run inside your AWS Customer VPC, your Tiger Cloud services always run inside the secure Tiger Cloud VPC. You control secure communication between apps in your VPC and your services using a dedicated Peering VPC. The AWS PrivateLink connecting Tiger Cloud VPC to the dedicated Peering VPC gives the same level of protection as using a direct AWS PrivateLink connection. It only enables communication to be initiated from your Customer VPC to services running in the Tiger Cloud VPC. Tiger Cloud cannot initiate communication with your Customer VPC.

To configure this secure connection, you first create a Peering VPC with AWS PrivateLink in Tiger Console. After you have accepted and configured the peering connection to your Customer VPC, you use AWS Security Groups to restrict the apps in your Customer VPC that are visible to the Peering VPC. The last step is to attach individual services to the Peering VPC in Tiger Console.

You create each Peering VPC on a Tiger Cloud project level.

You can attach : Up to 50 Customer VPCs to a Peering VPC. A Tiger Cloud service to a single Peering VPC at a time. The service and the Peering VPC must be in the same AWS region. However, you can peer a Customer VPC and a Peering VPC that are in different regions. Multiple Tiger Cloud services to the same Peering VPC.

You cannot attach a Tiger Cloud service to multiple Peering VPCs at the same time. The number of Peering VPCs you can create in your project depends on your pricing plan. If you need another Peering VPC, either contact support@tigerdata.com or change your pricing plan in Tiger Console .

To set up VPC peering, you need the following permissions in your AWS account:

Accept VPC peering requests

Configure route table rules

Configure security group and firewall rules

To connect to a Tiger Cloud service using VPC peering, your apps and infrastructure must be already running in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) VPC. You can peer your VPC from any AWS region. However, your Peering VPC must be within one of the Cloud-supported regions.

The stages to create a secured connection between Tiger Cloud services and your AWS infrastructure are:

Create the VPC and the peering connection that enables you to securely route traffic between Tiger Cloud and your Customer VPC in a logically isolated virtual network.

In Tiger Console > Security > VPC , click Create a VPC Expand image Choose your region and IP range, name your VPC, then click Create VPC Expand image The IP ranges of the Peering VPC and Customer VPC should not overlap. For as many peering connections as you need: In the VPC Peering column, click Add . Enter information about your existing Customer VPC, then click Add Connection . Expand image You can attach : Up to 50 Customer VPCs to a Peering VPC. A Tiger Cloud service to a single Peering VPC at a time. The service and the Peering VPC must be in the same AWS region. However, you can peer a Customer VPC and a Peering VPC that are in different regions. Multiple Tiger Cloud services to the same Peering VPC.

You cannot attach a Tiger Cloud service to multiple Peering VPCs at the same time. The number of Peering VPCs you can create in your project depends on your pricing plan. If you need another Peering VPC, either contact support@tigerdata.com or change your pricing plan in Tiger Console . Tiger Cloud sends a peering request to your AWS account so you can complete the VPC connection in AWS.

When you receive the Tiger Cloud peering request in AWS, edit your routing table to match the IP Range and CIDR block between your Customer and Peering VPCs.

When you peer a VPC with multiple CIDRs, all CIDRs are added to the Tiger Cloud rules automatically. After you have finished peering, further changes in your VPC's CIDRs are not detected automatically. If you need to refresh the CIDRs, recreate the peering connection.

The request acceptance process is an important safety mechanism. Do not accept a peering request from an unknown account.

In AWS > VPC Dashboard > Peering connections , select the peering connection request from Tiger Cloud Copy the peering connection ID to the clipboard. The connection request starts with pcx- . In the peering connection, click Route Tables , then select the Route Table ID that corresponds to your VPC In Routes , click Edit routes You see the list of existing destinations. Expand image If you do not already have a destination that corresponds to the IP range / CIDR block of your Peering VPC: Click Add route , and set: Destination : the CIDR block of your Peering VPC. For example: 10.0.0.7/17 .

: the CIDR block of your Peering VPC. For example: . Target : the peering connection ID you copied to your clipboard. Click Save changes . Network traffic is secured between your AWS account and Tiger Cloud for this project.

Security groups allow specific inbound and outbound traffic at the resource level. You can associate a VPC with one or more security groups, and each instance in your VPC may belong to a different set of security groups. The security group choices for your VPC are:

Create a security group to use for your Tiger Cloud VPC only.

Associate your VPC with an existing security group.

Do nothing, your VPC is automatically associated with the default one.

To create a security group specific to your Tiger Cloud Peering VPC: AWS > VPC Dashboard > Security Groups , click Create security group Enter the rules for this security group: Expand image VPC : select the VPC that is peered with Tiger Cloud.

: select the VPC that is peered with Tiger Cloud. Inbound rules : leave empty.

: leave empty. Outbound rules : Type : Custom TCP Protocol : TCP Port range : 5432 Destination : Custom Info : the CIDR block of your Tiger Cloud Peering VPC.

: Click Add rule , then click Create security group

Now that Tiger Cloud is communicating securely with your AWS infrastructure, you can attach one or more services to the Peering VPC.

After you attach a service to a Peering VPC, you can only access it through the peered AWS VPC. It is no longer accessible using the public internet.

In Tiger Console > Services select the service you want to connect to the Peering VPC Click Operations > Security > VPC Select the VPC, then click Attach VPC

And that is it, your service is now securely communicating with your AWS account inside a VPC.

To ensure that your applications continue to run without interruption, you keep service attached to the Peering VPC. However, you can change the Peering VPC your service is attached to, or disconnect from the Peering VPC and enable access to the service from the public internet.

Info Tiger Cloud uses a different DNS for services that are attached to a Peering VPC. When you migrate a service between public access and a Peering VPC, you need to update your connection string.

In Tiger Console > Services select the service to migrate If you don't have a service, create a new one. Click Operations > Security > VPC Select the VPC, then click Attach VPC

Migration takes a few minutes to complete and requires a change to DNS settings for the service. The service is not accessible during this time. If you receive a DNS error, allow some time for DNS propagation.