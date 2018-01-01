Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

By default, Tiger Cloud uses the default Postgres server configuration settings. Most configuration values for a Tiger Cloud service are initially set in accordance with best practices given the compute and storage settings of the service. Any time you increase or decrease the compute for a service, the most essential values are set to reflect the size of the new service.

There are times, however, when your specific workload could require tuning some of the many available Tiger Cloud-specific and Postgres parameters. By providing the ability to tune various runtime settings, Tiger Cloud provides the balance and flexibility you need when running your workloads in a hosted environment. You can use service settings and service operations to customize Tiger Cloud configurations.