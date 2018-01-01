Latest

About configuration in Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

By default, Tiger Cloud uses the default Postgres server configuration settings. Most configuration values for a Tiger Cloud service are initially set in accordance with best practices given the compute and storage settings of the service. Any time you increase or decrease the compute for a service, the most essential values are set to reflect the size of the new service.

There are times, however, when your specific workload could require tuning some of the many available Tiger Cloud-specific and Postgres parameters. By providing the ability to tune various runtime settings, Tiger Cloud provides the balance and flexibility you need when running your workloads in a hosted environment. You can use service settings and service operations to customize Tiger Cloud configurations.

Keywords

configurationmemoryworkerssettings

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousConfigurationNextCustomize configuration

Related Content

About configuration in TimescaleDB
Configure your TimescaleDB instance including settings related to memory, workers, disk writes, and transactional locks
Configuration
Tiger Cloud includes additional configurable settings on top of standard Postgres configuration. Learn what you can configure and how
Advanced parameters
Configure advanced parameters for your Tiger Cloud service in Tiger Cloud Console
Configure database parameters
Customize standard Postgres configuration and specific Tiger Cloud options for each service individually
Postgres extensions
Tiger Cloud comes with a number of Tiger Data and Postgres extensions enabled by default. See all the extensions you can enable for your service
TimescaleDB configuration and tuning
Configure the TimescaleDB settings related to policies, query planning and execution, distributed hypertables, and administration