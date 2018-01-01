Latest

Get metadata information about hypertables.

For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.

Samples

Get information about a hypertable.

CREATE TABLE metrics(time timestamptz, device int, temp float);
SELECT create_hypertable('metrics','time');


SELECT * from timescaledb_information.hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'metrics';


-[ RECORD 1 ]-----------+-------------------------
hypertable_schema       | public
hypertable_name         | metrics
owner                   | sven
num_dimensions          | 1
num_chunks              | 0
compression_enabled     | f
tablespaces             | NULL
primary_dimension       | time
primary_dimension_type  | timestamp with time zone

Available columns

NameTypeDescription
hypertable_schemaTEXTSchema name of the hypertable
hypertable_nameTEXTTable name of the hypertable
ownerTEXTOwner of the hypertable
num_dimensionsSMALLINTNumber of dimensions
num_chunksBIGINTNumber of chunks
compression_enabledBOOLEANIs compression enabled on the hypertable?
is_distributedBOOLEANSunsetted since TimescaleDB v2.14.0 Is the hypertable distributed?
replication_factorSMALLINTSunsetted since TimescaleDB v2.14.0 Replication factor for a distributed hypertable
data_nodesTEXTSunsetted since TimescaleDB v2.14.0 Nodes on which hypertable is distributed
tablespacesTEXTTablespaces attached to the hypertable
primary_dimensionTEXTName of the primary (time) dimension column
primary_dimension_typeTEXTData type of the primary dimension column

Keywords

hypertablesinformation

