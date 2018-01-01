timescaledb_information.chunks

Get metadata about hypertable chunks

timescaledb_information.dimensions

Get information on the dimensions of hypertables

Information views

The full list of informational views available in TimescaleDB. Informational views provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place

timescaledb_information.data_nodes

Get information on data nodes in a multi-node cluster

chunks_detailed_size()

Get detailed information about disk space used by chunks

timescaledb_information.compression_settings

Get information about compression settings for hypertables