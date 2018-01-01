Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Get metadata information about hypertables.
For more information about using hypertables, including chunk size partitioning, see the hypertable section.
Get information about a hypertable.
CREATE TABLE metrics(time timestamptz, device int, temp float);SELECT create_hypertable('metrics','time');SELECT * from timescaledb_information.hypertables WHERE hypertable_name = 'metrics';-[ RECORD 1 ]-----------+-------------------------hypertable_schema | publichypertable_name | metricsowner | svennum_dimensions | 1num_chunks | 0compression_enabled | ftablespaces | NULLprimary_dimension | timeprimary_dimension_type | timestamp with time zone
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable_schema
|TEXT
|Schema name of the hypertable
hypertable_name
|TEXT
|Table name of the hypertable
owner
|TEXT
|Owner of the hypertable
num_dimensions
|SMALLINT
|Number of dimensions
num_chunks
|BIGINT
|Number of chunks
compression_enabled
|BOOLEAN
|Is compression enabled on the hypertable?
is_distributed
|BOOLEAN
|Sunsetted since TimescaleDB v2.14.0 Is the hypertable distributed?
replication_factor
|SMALLINT
|Sunsetted since TimescaleDB v2.14.0 Replication factor for a distributed hypertable
data_nodes
|TEXT
|Sunsetted since TimescaleDB v2.14.0 Nodes on which hypertable is distributed
tablespaces
|TEXT
|Tablespaces attached to the hypertable
primary_dimension
|TEXT
|Name of the primary (time) dimension column
primary_dimension_type
|TEXT
|Data type of the primary dimension column
