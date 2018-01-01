Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

You can alter and drop distributed hypertables in the same way as standard hypertables. To learn more, see:

When you alter a distributed hypertable, or set privileges on it, the commands are automatically applied across all data nodes. For more information, see the section on multi-node administration.