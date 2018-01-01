Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Alter and drop distributed hypertables

You can alter and drop distributed hypertables in the same way as standard hypertables. To learn more, see:

When you alter a distributed hypertable, or set privileges on it, the commands are automatically applied across all data nodes. For more information, see the section on multi-node administration.

Keywords

distributed hypertablesalterdelete

