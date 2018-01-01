Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
If you have a multi-node environment, you can create a distributed hypertable across your data nodes. First create a standard Postgres table, and then convert it into a distributed hypertable.
Important
You need to set up your multi-node cluster before creating a distributed hypertable. To set up multi-node, see the multi-node section.
On the access node of your multi-node cluster, create a standard Postgres table:CREATE TABLE conditions (time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL,location TEXT NOT NULL,temperature DOUBLE PRECISION NULL,humidity DOUBLE PRECISION NULL);
Convert the table to a distributed hypertable. Specify the name of the table you want to convert, the column that holds its time values, and a space-partitioning parameter.SELECT create_distributed_hypertable('conditions', 'time', 'location');
