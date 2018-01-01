Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Create distributed hypertables

If you have a multi-node environment, you can create a distributed hypertable across your data nodes. First create a standard Postgres table, and then convert it into a distributed hypertable.

Important

You need to set up your multi-node cluster before creating a distributed hypertable. To set up multi-node, see the multi-node section.

Creating a distributed hypertable

  1. On the access node of your multi-node cluster, create a standard Postgres table:

    CREATE TABLE conditions (
      time        TIMESTAMPTZ       NOT NULL,
      location    TEXT              NOT NULL,
      temperature DOUBLE PRECISION  NULL,
      humidity    DOUBLE PRECISION  NULL
    );

  2. Convert the table to a distributed hypertable. Specify the name of the table you want to convert, the column that holds its time values, and a space-partitioning parameter.

    SELECT create_distributed_hypertable('conditions', 'time', 'location');

