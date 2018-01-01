Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Query data in distributed hypertables

You can query a distributed hypertable just as you would query a standard hypertable or Postgres table. For more information, see the section on writing data.

Queries perform best when the access node can push transactions down to the data nodes. To ensure that the access node can push down transactions, check that the enable_partitionwise_aggregate setting is set to on for the access node. By default, it is off.

If you want to use continuous aggregates on your distributed hypertable, see the continuous aggregates section for more information.

Keywords

distributed hypertablesmulti-nodequeries

