Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
You can insert data into a distributed hypertable with an
INSERT statement.
The syntax looks the same as for a standard hypertable or Postgres table. For
example:
INSERT INTO conditions(time, location, temperature, humidity)VALUES (NOW(), 'office', 70.0, 50.0);
Distributed hypertables have higher network load than standard hypertables, because they must push inserts from the access node to the data nodes. You can optimize your insertion patterns to reduce load.
Reduce load by batching your
INSERT statements over many rows of data, instead
of performing each insertion as a separate transaction.
The access node first splits the batched data into smaller batches by determining which data node each row should belong to. It then writes each batch to the correct data node.
When inserting to a distributed hypertable, the access node tries to convert
INSERT statements into more efficient
COPY operations
between the access and data nodes. But this doesn't work if:
- The
INSERTstatement has a
RETURNINGclause and
- The hypertable has triggers that could alter the returned data
In this case, the planner uses a multi-row prepared statement to insert into
each data node. It splits the original insert statement across these
sub-statements. You can view the plan by running an
EXPLAIN on your
INSERT statement.
In the prepared statement, the access node can buffer a number of rows before
flushing them to the data node. By default, the number is 1000. You can optimize
this by changing the
timescaledb.max_insert_batch_size setting, for example to
reduce the number of separate batches that must be sent.
The maximum batch size has a ceiling. This is equal to the maximum number of parameters allowed in a prepared statement, which is currently 32,767 parameters, divided by the number of columns in each row. For example, if you have a distributed hypertable with 10 columns, the highest you can set the batch size is 3276.
For more information on changing
timescaledb.max_insert_batch_size, see the
section on configuration.
COPY can perform better than
INSERT on a distributed
hypertable. But it doesn't support some features, such as conflict handling
using the
ON CONFLICT clause.
To copy from a file to your hypertable, run:
COPY <HYPERTABLE> FROM '<FILE_PATH>';
When doing a
COPY, the access node switches each data node
to copy mode. It then streams each row to the correct data node.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.