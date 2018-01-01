Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
Tables and values referenced by a distributed hypertable must be present on the
access node and all data nodes. To create a foreign key from a distributed
hypertable, use
distributed_exec to first create the
referenced table on all nodes.
- Create the referenced table on the access node.
- Use
distributed_execto create the same table on all data nodes and update it with the correct data.
- Create a foreign key from your distributed hypertable to your referenced table.
