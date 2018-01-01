Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

Create foreign keys in a distributed hypertable

Tables and values referenced by a distributed hypertable must be present on the access node and all data nodes. To create a foreign key from a distributed hypertable, use distributed_exec to first create the referenced table on all nodes.

Creating foreign keys in a distributed hypertable

  1. Create the referenced table on the access node.
  2. Use distributed_exec to create the same table on all data nodes and update it with the correct data.
  3. Create a foreign key from your distributed hypertable to your referenced table.

Keywords

distributed hypertableforeign keys

