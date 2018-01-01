Warning Multi-node support is sunsetted . TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

This procedure is used on an access node to execute a SQL command across the data nodes of a distributed database. For instance, one use case is to create the roles and permissions needed in a distributed database.

The procedure can run distributed commands transactionally, so a command is executed either everywhere or nowhere. However, not all SQL commands can run in a transaction. This can be toggled with the argument transactional . Note if the execution is not transactional, a failure on one of the data node requires manual dealing with any introduced inconsistency.

Note that the command is not executed on the access node itself and it is not possible to chain multiple commands together in one call.

Important You cannot run distributed_exec with some SQL commands. For example, ALTER EXTENSION doesn't work because it can't be called after the TimescaleDB extension is already loaded.

Name Type Description query TEXT The command to execute on data nodes.

Name Type Description node_list ARRAY An array of data nodes where the command should be executed. Defaults to all data nodes if not specified. transactional BOOLEAN Allows to specify if the execution of the statement should be transactional or not. Defaults to TRUE.

Create the role testrole across all data nodes in a distributed database:

CALL distributed_exec ( $$ CREATE USER testrole WITH LOGIN $$ ) ; Copy

Create the role testrole on two specific data nodes:

CALL distributed_exec ( $$ CREATE USER testrole WITH LOGIN $$ , node_list = > '{ "dn1", "dn2" }' ) ; Copy

Create the table example on all data nodes:

CALL distributed_exec ( $$ CREATE TABLE example ( ts TIMESTAMPTZ , value INTEGER ) $$ ) ; Copy

Create new databases dist_database on data nodes, which requires setting transactional to FALSE: