Latest
Warning

Multi-node support is sunsetted.

TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.

distributed_exec()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.

This procedure is used on an access node to execute a SQL command across the data nodes of a distributed database. For instance, one use case is to create the roles and permissions needed in a distributed database.

The procedure can run distributed commands transactionally, so a command is executed either everywhere or nowhere. However, not all SQL commands can run in a transaction. This can be toggled with the argument transactional. Note if the execution is not transactional, a failure on one of the data node requires manual dealing with any introduced inconsistency.

Note that the command is not executed on the access node itself and it is not possible to chain multiple commands together in one call.

Important

You cannot run distributed_exec with some SQL commands. For example, ALTER EXTENSION doesn't work because it can't be called after the TimescaleDB extension is already loaded.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
queryTEXTThe command to execute on data nodes.

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
node_listARRAYAn array of data nodes where the command should be executed. Defaults to all data nodes if not specified.
transactionalBOOLEANAllows to specify if the execution of the statement should be transactional or not. Defaults to TRUE.

Sample usage

Create the role testrole across all data nodes in a distributed database:

CALL distributed_exec($$ CREATE USER testrole WITH LOGIN $$);

Create the role testrole on two specific data nodes:

CALL distributed_exec($$ CREATE USER testrole WITH LOGIN $$, node_list => '{ "dn1", "dn2" }');

Create the table example on all data nodes:

CALL distributed_exec($$ CREATE TABLE example (ts TIMESTAMPTZ, value INTEGER) $$);

Create new databases dist_database on data nodes, which requires setting transactional to FALSE:

CALL distributed_exec('CREATE DATABASE dist_database', transactional => FALSE);

Keywords

multi-node

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousdelete_data_nodeNextset_number_partitions

Related Content

add_data_node()
Add a new data node to a multi-node cluster
alter_data_node()
Change the configuration of a data node
detach_data_node()
Detach a data node from one or all hypertables
move_chunk()
Move a chunk to a different data node in a multi-node cluster
timescaledb_information.data_nodes
Get information on data nodes in a multi-node cluster
attach_data_node()
Attach a data node to a distributed hypertable