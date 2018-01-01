Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
distributed_exec()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
This procedure is used on an access node to execute a SQL command across the data nodes of a distributed database. For instance, one use case is to create the roles and permissions needed in a distributed database.
The procedure can run distributed commands transactionally, so a command
is executed either everywhere or nowhere. However, not all SQL commands can run in a
transaction. This can be toggled with the argument
transactional. Note if the execution
is not transactional, a failure on one of the data node requires manual dealing with
any introduced inconsistency.
Note that the command is not executed on the access node itself and it is not possible to chain multiple commands together in one call.
Important
You cannot run
distributed_exec with some SQL commands. For example,
ALTER
EXTENSION doesn't work because it can't be called after the TimescaleDB
extension is already loaded.
|Name
|Type
|Description
query
|TEXT
|The command to execute on data nodes.
|Name
|Type
|Description
node_list
|ARRAY
|An array of data nodes where the command should be executed. Defaults to all data nodes if not specified.
transactional
|BOOLEAN
|Allows to specify if the execution of the statement should be transactional or not. Defaults to TRUE.
Create the role
testrole across all data nodes in a distributed database:
CALL distributed_exec($$ CREATE USER testrole WITH LOGIN $$);
Create the role
testrole on two specific data nodes:
CALL distributed_exec($$ CREATE USER testrole WITH LOGIN $$, node_list => '{ "dn1", "dn2" }');
Create the table
example on all data nodes:
CALL distributed_exec($$ CREATE TABLE example (ts TIMESTAMPTZ, value INTEGER) $$);
Create new databases
dist_database on data nodes, which requires setting
transactional to FALSE:
CALL distributed_exec('CREATE DATABASE dist_database', transactional => FALSE);
