JSONB support for semi-structured data

In TimescaleDB, you can use JSON or JSONB to store semi-structured data, such as user-defined fields. Learn how to index the JSONB structure and individual fields

Altering and updating table schemas

In TimescaleDB, you can modify the schema of an existing hypertable with the ALTER TABLE command. See examples for adding a table and checking the schema before applying it

Table management

A database schema defines how the tables and indexes are organized in your database. Learn more about schemas and why they are important for efficient real-time analytics

About indexes

A database index is a data structure that improves the speed of data retrieval operations. Learn how indexing works and how it improves the performance of your analytical queries

About constraints

Constraints are rules that apply to your table columns, preventing you from entering invalid data. Learn how constraints work for hypertables in TimescaleDB

About tablespaces

A tablespace is a logical storage unit that enables database objects to be stored in specific physical locations on a disk. Learn how tablespaces work for TimescaleDB hypertable chunks