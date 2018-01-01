Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
A database schema defines how the tables and indexes in your database are organized. Using a schema that is appropriate for your workload can result in significant performance improvements.
- Learn about schema management to understand how it works before you begin using it.
- Learn about indexing to understand how it works before you begin using it.
- Learn about tablespaces to understand how they work before you begin using them.
- Learn about constraints to understand how they work before you begin using them.
- Alter a hypertable to modify your schema.
- Create an index to speed up your queries.
- Create triggers to propagate your schema changes to chunks.
- Use JSON and JSONB for semi-structured data.
- Query external databases with foreign data wrappers.
- Troubleshoot your schemas.
