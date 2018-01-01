Write data

Writing data in TimescaleDB works the same way as writing data to regular Postgres. You can add and modify data in both regular tables and hypertables using INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE statements.

To find out how to add and sync data to your service from other sources, see Import and sync.

