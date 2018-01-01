Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Writing data in TimescaleDB works the same way as writing data to regular
Postgres. You can add and modify data in both regular tables and hypertables
using
INSERT,
UPDATE, and
DELETE statements.
- Learn about writing data in TimescaleDB
- Insert data into hypertables
- Update data in hypertables
- Upsert data into hypertables
- Delete data from hypertables
To find out how to add and sync data to your service from other sources, see Import and sync.
