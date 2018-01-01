Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Tiger Cloud is the modern Postgres data platform for all your applications. It enhances Postgres to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search—all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.
You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud allows you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of Postgres.
A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimized Postgres instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.
Each service is associated with a project in Tiger Cloud. Each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.
You create free and standard services in Tiger Console, depending on your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited resources to get to know Tiger Cloud. Once you are ready to try out more advanced features, you can switch to a paid plan and convert your free service to a standard one.
Note
The Free pricing plan and services are currently in beta.
To the Postgres you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities:
Standard services:
- Real-time analytics: store and query time-series data at scale for real-time analytics and other use cases. Get faster time-based queries with hypertables, continuous aggregates, and columnar storage. Save money by compressing data into the columnstore, moving cold data to low-cost bottomless storage in Amazon S3, and deleting old data with automated policies.
- AI-focused: build AI applications from start to scale. Get fast and accurate similarity search with the pgvector and pgvectorscale extensions.
- Hybrid applications: get a full set of tools to develop applications that combine time-based data and AI.
All standard Tiger Cloud services include the tooling you expect for production and developer environments: live migration, automatic backups and PITR, high availability, read replicas, data forking, connection pooling, tiered storage, usage-based storage, secure in-Tiger Console SQL editing, service metrics and insights, streamlined maintenance, and much more. Tiger Cloud continuously monitors your services and prevents common Postgres out-of-memory crashes.
Free services:
Postgres with TimescaleDB and vector extensions
Free services offer limited resources and a basic feature scope, perfect to get to know Tiger Cloud in a development environment.
You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.
Read about Tiger Cloud features in the documentation:
- Create your first hypertable.
- Run your first query using time_bucket().
- Trying more advanced time-series functions, starting with gap filling or real-time aggregates.
You're now on your way to a great start with Tiger Cloud.
You have an unthrottled, 30-day free trial with Tiger Cloud to continue to test your use case. Before the end of your trial, make sure you add your credit card information. This ensures a smooth transition after your trial period concludes.
If you have any questions, you can join our community Slack group or contact us directly.
Tiger Cloud is a versatile hosting service that provides a growing list of advanced features for your Postgres and time-series data workloads.
For more information about customizing your database configuration, see the Configuration section.
Note
The TimescaleDB Terraform provider provides configuration management resources for Tiger Cloud. You can use it to create, rename, resize, delete, and import services. For more information about the supported service configurations and operations, see the Terraform provider documentation.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.