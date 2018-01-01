Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Tiger Cloud is the modern Postgres data platform for all your applications. It enhances Postgres to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search—all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.

You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud allows you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of Postgres.

A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimized Postgres instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.

Each service is associated with a project in Tiger Cloud. Each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.

You create free and standard services in Tiger Console, depending on your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited resources to get to know Tiger Cloud. Once you are ready to try out more advanced features, you can switch to a paid plan and convert your free service to a standard one.

Expand image

Note The Free pricing plan and services are currently in beta.

To the Postgres you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities:

You can manage, pause, or delete your service at any time from Tiger Console.

Read about Tiger Cloud features in the documentation:

Create your first hypertable.

Run your first query using time_bucket().

Trying more advanced time-series functions, starting with gap filling or real-time aggregates.

You're now on your way to a great start with Tiger Cloud.

You have an unthrottled, 30-day free trial with Tiger Cloud to continue to test your use case. Before the end of your trial, make sure you add your credit card information. This ensures a smooth transition after your trial period concludes.

If you have any questions, you can join our community Slack group or contact us directly.

Tiger Cloud is a versatile hosting service that provides a growing list of advanced features for your Postgres and time-series data workloads.

For more information about customizing your database configuration, see the Configuration section.