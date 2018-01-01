Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB natively includes some job-scheduling policies, such as:

Continuous aggregate policies to automatically refresh continuous aggregates

Hypercore policies to optimize and compress historical data

Retention policies to drop historical data

Reordering policies to reorder data within chunks

If these don't cover your use case, you can create and schedule custom-defined jobs to run within your database. They help you automate periodic tasks that aren't covered by the native policies.

In this section, you see how to: