TimescaleDB natively includes some job-scheduling policies, such as:
- Continuous aggregate policies to automatically refresh continuous aggregates
- Hypercore policies to optimize and compress historical data
- Retention policies to drop historical data
- Reordering policies to reorder data within chunks
If these don't cover your use case, you can create and schedule custom-defined jobs to run within your database. They help you automate periodic tasks that aren't covered by the native policies.
In this section, you see how to:
- Create and manage jobs
- Set up a generic data retention policy that applies across all hypertables
- Implement automatic moving of chunks between tablespaces
- Automatically downsample and compress older chunks
