Old API since TimescaleDB v2.18.0 Superseded by hypercore. However, compression APIs are still supported, you do not need to migrate to the hypercore APIs.

Time-series data can be compressed to reduce the amount of storage required, and increase the speed of some queries. This is a cornerstone feature of TimescaleDB. When new data is added to your database, it is in the form of uncompressed rows. TimescaleDB uses a built-in job scheduler to convert this data to the form of compressed columns. This occurs across chunks of TimescaleDB hypertables.

