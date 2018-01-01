Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

hypercore

Time-series data can be compressed to reduce the amount of storage required, and increase the speed of some queries. This is a cornerstone feature of TimescaleDB. When new data is added to your database, it is in the form of uncompressed rows. TimescaleDB uses a built-in job scheduler to convert this data to the form of compressed columns. This occurs across chunks of TimescaleDB hypertables.