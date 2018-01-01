Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
If you run into problems when using TimescaleDB, there are a few things that you can do. There are some solutions to common errors in this section as well as ways to output diagnostic information about your setup. If you need more guidance, you can join the community Slack group or post an issue on the TimescaleDB GitHub.
The
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE command must be the first
command executed upon connection to a database. Some administration tools
execute commands before this, which can disrupt the process. You might
need to manually update the database with
psql. See the
update docs for details.
If your Postgres logs have this error preventing it from starting up, you
should double-check that the TimescaleDB files have been installed to the
correct location. The installation methods use
pg_config to get Postgres's
location. However, if you have multiple versions of Postgres installed on the
same machine, the location
pg_config points to may not be for the version you
expect. To check which version of TimescaleDB is used:
$ pg_config --versionPostgreSQL 12.3
If that is the correct version, double-check that the installation path is
the one you'd expect. For example, for Postgres 11.0 installed via
Homebrew on macOS it should be
/usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin:
$ pg_config --bindir/usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin
If either of those steps is not the version you are expecting, you need to
either uninstall the incorrect version of Postgres if you can, or update your
PATH environmental variable to have the correct path of
pg_config listed
first, that is, by prepending the full path:
export PATH = /usr/local/Cellar/postgresql/11.0/bin:$PATH
Then, reinstall TimescaleDB and it should find the correct installation path.
If the error occurs immediately after updating your version of TimescaleDB and
the file mentioned is from the previous version, it is probably due to an
incomplete update process. Within the greater Postgres server instance, each
database that has TimescaleDB installed needs to be updated with the SQL command
ALTER EXTENSION timescaledb UPDATE; while connected to that database.
Otherwise, the database looks for the previous version of the
timescaledb files.
See our update docs for more info.
Your scheduled jobs might stop running for various reasons. On self-hosted TimescaleDB, you can fix this by restarting background workers:
SELECT _timescaledb_internal.restart_background_workers();
On Tiger Cloud and Managed Service for TimescaleDB, restart background workers by doing one of the following:
- Run
SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore(), followed by
SELECT timescaledb_post_restore().
- Power the service off and on again. This might cause a downtime of a few minutes while the service restores from backup and replays the write-ahead log.
You might see this error message in the logs if background workers aren't properly configured:
"<TYPE_OF_BACKGROUND_JOB>": failed to start a background worker
To fix this error, make sure that
max_worker_processes,
max_parallel_workers, and
timescaledb.max_background_workers are properly
set.
timescaledb.max_background_workers should equal the number of databases
plus the number of concurrent background workers.
max_worker_processes should
equal the sum of
timescaledb.max_background_workers and
max_parallel_workers.
For more information, see the worker configuration docs.
You might see this error message when trying to compress a chunk if the permissions for the compressed hypertable are corrupt.
tsdb=> SELECT compress_chunk('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_65_587239_chunk');ERROR: role 149910 was concurrently dropped
This can be caused if you dropped a user for the hypertable before
TimescaleDB 2.5. For this case, the user would be removed from
pg_authid but not revoked from the compressed table.
As a result, the compressed table contains permission items that refer to numerical values rather than existing users (see below for how to find the compressed hypertable from a normal hypertable):
tsdb=> \dp _timescaledb_internal._compressed_hypertable_2Access privilegesSchema | Name | Type | Access privileges | Column privileges | Policies--------+--------------+-------+---------------------+-------------------+----------public | transactions | table | mats=arwdDxt/mats +| || | | wizard=arwdDxt/mats+| || | | 149910=r/mats | |(1 row)
This means that the
relacl column of
pg_class needs to be updated
and the offending user removed, but it is not possible to drop a user
by numerical value. Instead, you can use the internal function
repair_relation_acls in the
_timescaledb_function schema:
tsdb=> CALL _timescaledb_functions.repair_relation_acls();
Warning
This requires superuser privileges (since you're modifying the
pg_class table) and that it removes any user not present in
pg_authid from all tables, so use with caution.
The permissions are usually corrupted for the hypertable as well, but
not always, so it is better to look at the compressed hypertable to
see if the problem is present. To find the compressed hypertable for
an associated hypertable (
readings in this case):
tsdb=> select ht.table_name,tsdb-> (select format('%I.%I', schema_name, table_name)::regclasstsdb-> from _timescaledb_catalog.hypertabletsdb-> where ht.compressed_hypertable_id = id) as compressed_tabletsdb-> from _timescaledb_catalog.hypertable httsdb-> where table_name = 'readings';format | format----------+------------------------------------------------readings | _timescaledb_internal._compressed_hypertable_2(1 row)
Postgres's EXPLAIN feature allows users to understand the underlying query plan that Postgres uses to execute a query. There are multiple ways that Postgres can execute a query: for example, a query might be fulfilled using a slow sequence scan or a much more efficient index scan. The choice of plan depends on what indexes are created on the table, the statistics that Postgres has about your data, and various planner settings. The EXPLAIN output let's you know which plan Postgres is choosing for a particular query. Postgres has a in-depth explanation of this feature.
To understand the query performance on a hypertable, we suggest first
making sure that the planner statistics and table maintenance is up-to-date on the hypertable
by running
VACUUM ANALYZE <your-hypertable>;. Then, we suggest running the
following version of EXPLAIN:
EXPLAIN (ANALYZE on, BUFFERS on) <original query>;
If you suspect that your performance issues are due to slow IOs from disk, you
can get even more information by enabling the
track_io_timing variable with
SET track_io_timing = 'on';
before running the above EXPLAIN.
To help when asking for support and reporting bugs,
TimescaleDB includes a SQL script that outputs metadata
from the internal TimescaleDB tables as well as version information.
The script is available in the source distribution in
scripts/
but can also be downloaded separately.
To use it, run:
psql [your connect flags] -d your_timescale_db < dump_meta_data.sql > dumpfile.txt
and then inspect
dump_file.txt before sending it together with a bug report or support question.
By default, background workers do not print a lot of information about execution. The reason for this is to avoid writing a lot of debug information to the Postgres log unless necessary.
To aid in debugging the background jobs, it is possible to increase
the log level of the background workers without having to restart the
server by setting the
timescaledb.bgw_log_level GUC and reloading
the configuration.
ALTER SYSTEM SET timescaledb.bgw_log_level TO 'DEBUG1';SELECT pg_reload_conf();
This variable is set to the value of
log_min_messages by default, which typically is
WARNING. If the value of
log_min_messages is
changed in the configuration file, it is used for
timescaledb.bgw_log_level when starting the workers.
Note
Both
ALTER SYSTEM and
pg_reload_conf() require superuser
privileges by default. Grant
EXECUTE permissions
to
pg_reload_conf() and
ALTER SYSTEM privileges to
timescaledb.bgw_log_level if you want this to work for a
non-superuser.
Since
ALTER SYSTEM privileges only exist on Postgres 15 and later,
the necessary grants for executing these statements only exist on Tiger Cloud for Postgres 15 or later.
The amount of information printed at each level varies between jobs,
but the information printed at
DEBUG1 is currently shown below.
|Source
|Event
|All jobs
|Job exit with runtime information
|All jobs
|Job scheduled for fast restart
|Custom job
|Execution started
|Recompression job
|Recompression job completed
|Reorder job
|Chunk reorder completed
|Reorder job
|Chunk reorder started
|Scheduler
|New jobs discovered and added to scheduled jobs list
|Scheduler
|Scheduling job for launch
The amount of information printed at each level varies between jobs,
but the information printed at
DEBUG2 is currently shown below.
Note that all messages at level
DEBUG1 are also printed when you set
the log level to
DEBUG2, which is normal Postgres
behaviour.
|Source
|Event
|All jobs
|Job found in jobs table
|All jobs
|Job starting execution
|Scheduler
|Scheduled jobs list update started
|Scheduler
|Scheduler dispatching job
|Source
|Event
|Scheduler
|Scheduled wake up
|Scheduler
|Scheduler delayed in dispatching job
hypertables require special handling for CDC support. Newly created chunks are not not published, which means they are not discoverable by the CDC service. To fix this problem, use the following trigger to automatically publishe newly created chunks on the replication slot. Please be aware that TimescaleDB does not provide full CDC support.
CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION ddl_end_trigger_func() RETURNS EVENT_TRIGGER AS$$DECLAREr RECORD;pub NAME;BEGINFOR r IN SELECT * FROM pg_event_trigger_ddl_commands()LOOPSELECT pubname INTO pubFROM pg_inheritsJOIN _timescaledb_catalog.hypertable htON inhparent = format('%I.%I', ht.schema_name, ht.table_name)::regclassJOIN pg_publication_tablesON schemaname = ht.schema_name AND tablename = ht.table_nameWHERE inhrelid = r.objid;IF NOT pub IS NULL THENEXECUTE format('ALTER PUBLICATION %s ADD TABLE %s', pub, r.objid::regclass);END IF;END LOOP;END;$$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;CREATE EVENT TRIGGER ddl_end_triggerON ddl_command_end WHEN TAG IN ('CREATE TABLE') EXECUTE FUNCTION ddl_end_trigger_func();
