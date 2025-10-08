Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

Modern development is highly iterative. Developers and AI agents need safe spaces to test changes before deploying them to production. Forkable services make this natural and easy. Spin up a branch, run your test, throw it away, or merge it back.

A fork is an exact copy of a service at a specific point in time, with its own independent data and configuration, including:

The database data and schema

Configuration

An admin tsdbadmin user with a new password

Forks are fully independent. Changes to the fork don't affect the parent service. You can query them, run migrations, add indexes, or test new features against the fork without affecting the original service.

Forks are a powerful way to share production-scale data safely. Testing, BI and data science teams often need access to real datasets to build models or generate insights. With forkable services, you easily create fast, zero-copy branches of a production service that are isolated from production, but contain all the data needed for analysis. Rapid fork creation dramatically reduces friction getting insights from live data.

You can use service forks for disaster recovery, CI/CD automation, and testing and development. For example, you can automatically test a major Postgres upgrade on a fork before applying it to your production service.

Tiger Cloud offers the following fork strategies:

now : create a fresh fork of your database at the current time. Use when: You need the absolute latest data Recent changes must be included in the fork

last-snapshot : fork from the most recent automatic backup or snapshot. Use when: You want the fastest possible fork creation Slightly behind current data is acceptable

timestamp : fork from a specific point in time within your retention period. Use when: Disaster recovery from a known-good state Investigating issues that occurred at a specific time Testing "what-if" scenarios from historical data



The retention period for point-in-time recovery and forking depends on your pricing plan.

Fork creation speed depends on your type of service you want to create:

Free: ~30-90 seconds. Uses a Copy-on-Write storage architecture with zero-copy between a fork and the parent.

Paid: varies with the size of your service, typically 5-20+ minutes. Uses tradional storage architecture with backup restore + WAL replay.

You can fork a free service to a free or a paid service. However, you cannot fork a paid service to a free service.

Billing on storage works in the following way:

High-performance storage: Copy-on-Write: you are only billed for storage for the chunks that diverge from the parent service. Traditional: you are billed for storage for the whole service.

Object storage tier: Tiered data is shared across forks using copy-on-write and traditional storage: Chunks in tiered storage are only billed once, regardless of the number of forks Only new or modified chunks in a fork incur additional costs



For details, see Replicas and forks with tiered data.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To manage development forks:

Install Tiger CLI Use the terminal to install the CLI: Set up API credentials Log Tiger CLI into your Tiger Cloud account: tiger auth login Copy Tiger CLI opens Console in your browser. Log in, then click Authorize . You can have a maximum of 10 active client credentials. If you get an error, open credentials and delete an unused credential. Select a Tiger Cloud project: Auth URL is: https://console.cloud.timescale.com/oauth/authorize?client_id=lotsOfURLstuff Opening browser for authentication... Select a project: > 1. Tiger Project (tgrproject) 2. YourCompany (Company wide project) (cpnproject) 3. YourCompany Department (dptproject) Use ↑/↓ arrows or number keys to navigate, enter to select, q to quit Copy If only one project is associated with your account, this step is not shown. Where possible, Tiger CLI stores your authentication information in the system keychain/credential manager. If that fails, the credentials are stored in ~/.config/tiger/credentials with restricted file permissions (600). By default, Tiger CLI stores your configuration in ~/.config/tiger/config.yaml . Test your authenticated connection to Tiger Cloud by listing services tiger service list Copy This call returns something like: No services: 🏜️ No services found! Your project is looking a bit empty. 🚀 Ready to get started? Create your first service with: tiger service create Copy

One or more services: ┌────────────┬─────────────────────┬────────┬─────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────────┐ │ SERVICE ID │ NAME │ STATUS │ TYPE │ REGION │ CREATED │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────┼─────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────────┤ │ tgrservice │ tiger-agent-service │ READY │ TIMESCALEDB │ eu-central-1 │ 2025-09-25 16:09 │ └────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────┴─────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┘ Copy Fork the service tiger service fork tgrservice --now --no-wait --name bob Copy You must specify exactly one timing option: --now (fork at current state), --last-snapshot (fork at last snapshot, faster), or --to-timestamp (fork at specific point in time). By default a fork matches the resources of the parent Tiger Cloud service. For paid plans, specify --cpu and/or --memory for dedicated resources. You see something like: 🍴 Forking service 'tgrservice' to create 'bob' at current state... ✅ Fork request accepted! 📋 New Service ID: <service_id> 🔐 Password saved to system keyring for automatic authentication 🎯 Set service '<service_id>' as default service. ⏳ Service is being forked. Use 'tiger service list' to check status. ┌───────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ PROPERTY │ VALUE │ ├───────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Service ID │ <service_id> │ │ Name │ bob │ │ Status │ │ │ Type │ TIMESCALEDB │ │ Region │ eu-central-1 │ │ CPU │ 0.5 cores (500m) │ │ Memory │ 2 GB │ │ Direct Endpoint │ <service-id>.<project-id>.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com:<port> │ │ Created │ 2025-10-08 13:58:07 UTC │ │ Connection String │ postgresql://tsdbadmin@<service-id>.<project-id>.tsdb.cloud.timescale.com:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require │ └───────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ Copy When you are done, delete your forked service Use the CLI to request service delete: tiger service delete <service_id> Copy Validate the service delete: Are you sure you want to delete service '<service_id>'? This operation cannot be undone. Type the service ID '<service_id>' to confirm: <service_id> Copy You see something like: 🗑️ Delete request accepted for service '<service_id>'. ✅ Service '<service_id>' has been successfully deleted. Copy

To manage development forks:

In Tiger Console , from the Services list, ensure the service you want to recover has a status of Running or Paused . Navigate to Operations > Service Management and click Fork service . Configure the fork, then click Fork service . A fork of the service is created. The forked service shows in Services with a label specifying which service it has been forked from. Expand image Update the connection strings in your app to use the fork.

To fork your Tiger Cloud service using GitHub actions: