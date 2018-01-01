Tiger Cloud Postgres extensions

The following Postgres extensions are installed with each Tiger Cloud service:

Tiger Data extensions

ExtensionDescriptionEnabled by default
pgaiHelper functions for AI workflowsFor AI-focused services
pg_textsearchBM25-based full-text searchCurrently early access. For development and staging environments only
pgvectorVector similarity search for PostgresFor AI-focused services
pgvectorscaleAdvanced indexing for vector dataFor AI-focused services
timescaledb_toolkitTimescaleDB ToolkitFor Real-time analytics services
timescaledbTimescaleDBFor all services

Postgres built-in extensions

ExtensionDescriptionEnabled by default
autoincFunctions for autoincrementing fields-
amcheckFunctions for verifying relation integrity-
bloomBloom access method - signature file-based index-
bool_plperlTransform between bool and plperl-
btree_ginSupport for indexing common datatypes in GIN-
btree_gistSupport for indexing common datatypes in GiST-
citextData type for case-insensitive character strings-
cubeData type for multidimensional cubes-
dict_intText search dictionary template for integers-
dict_xsynText search dictionary template for extended synonym processing-
earthdistanceCalculate great-circle distances on the surface of the Earth-
fuzzystrmatchDetermine similarities and distance between strings-
hstoreData type for storing sets of (key, value) pairs-
hstore_plperlTransform between hstore and plperl-
insert_usernameFunctions for tracking who changed a table-
intaggInteger aggregator and enumerator (obsolete)-
intarrayFunctions, operators, and index support for 1-D arrays of integers-
isnData types for international product numbering standards-
jsonb_plperlTransform between jsonb and plperl-
loLarge object maintenance-
ltreeData type for hierarchical tree-like structures-
moddatetimeFunctions for tracking last modification time-
old_snapshotUtilities in support of old_snapshot_threshold-
pgcryptoCryptographic functions-
pgrowlocksShow row-level locking information-
pgstattupleObtain tuple-level statistics-
pg_freespacemapExamine the free space map (FSM)-
pg_prewarmPrewarm relation data-
pg_stat_statementsTrack execution statistics of all SQL statements executedFor all services
pg_trgmText similarity measurement and index searching based on trigrams-
pg_visibilityExamine the visibility map (VM) and page-level visibility info-
plperlPL/Perl procedural language-
plpgsqlSQL procedural languageFor all services
postgres_fdwForeign data wrappersFor all services
refintFunctions for implementing referential integrity (obsolete)-
segData type for representing line segments or floating-point intervals-
sslinfoInformation about SSL certificates-
tablefuncFunctions that manipulate whole tables, including crosstab-
tcnTrigger change notifications-
tsm_system_rowsTABLESAMPLE method which accepts the number of rows as a limit-
tsm_system_timeTABLESAMPLE method which accepts the time in milliseconds as a limit-
unaccentText search dictionary that removes accents-
uuid-osspGenerate universally unique identifiers (UUIDs)-

Third-party extensions

ExtensionDescriptionEnabled by default
h3H3 bindings for Postgres-
pgauditDetailed session and/or object audit logging-
pgpcrePerl-compatible RegEx-
pg_cronSQL commands that you can schedule and run directly inside the databaseContact us to enable
pg_repackTable reorganization in Postgres with minimal locks-
pgroutingGeospatial routing functionality-
postgisPostGIS geometry and geography spatial types and functions-
postgis_rasterPostGIS raster types and functions-
postgis_sfcgalPostGIS SFCGAL functions-
postgis_tiger_geocoderPostGIS Tiger Cloud geocoder and reverse geocoder-
postgis_topologyPostGIS topology spatial types and functions-
unitSI units for Postgres-

