The following Postgres extensions are installed with each Tiger Cloud service:
|Extension
|Description
|Enabled by default
|pgai
|Helper functions for AI workflows
|For AI-focused services
|pg_textsearch
|BM25-based full-text search
|Currently early access. For development and staging environments only
|pgvector
|Vector similarity search for Postgres
|For AI-focused services
|pgvectorscale
|Advanced indexing for vector data
|For AI-focused services
|timescaledb_toolkit
|TimescaleDB Toolkit
|For Real-time analytics services
|timescaledb
|TimescaleDB
|For all services
|autoinc
|Functions for autoincrementing fields
|-
|amcheck
|Functions for verifying relation integrity
|-
|bloom
|Bloom access method - signature file-based index
|-
|bool_plperl
|Transform between bool and plperl
|-
|btree_gin
|Support for indexing common datatypes in GIN
|-
|btree_gist
|Support for indexing common datatypes in GiST
|-
|citext
|Data type for case-insensitive character strings
|-
|cube
|Data type for multidimensional cubes
|-
|dict_int
|Text search dictionary template for integers
|-
|dict_xsyn
|Text search dictionary template for extended synonym processing
|-
|earthdistance
|Calculate great-circle distances on the surface of the Earth
|-
|fuzzystrmatch
|Determine similarities and distance between strings
|-
|hstore
|Data type for storing sets of (key, value) pairs
|-
|hstore_plperl
|Transform between hstore and plperl
|-
|insert_username
|Functions for tracking who changed a table
|-
|intagg
|Integer aggregator and enumerator (obsolete)
|-
|intarray
|Functions, operators, and index support for 1-D arrays of integers
|-
|isn
|Data types for international product numbering standards
|-
|jsonb_plperl
|Transform between jsonb and plperl
|-
|lo
|Large object maintenance
|-
|ltree
|Data type for hierarchical tree-like structures
|-
|moddatetime
|Functions for tracking last modification time
|-
|old_snapshot
|Utilities in support of
old_snapshot_threshold
|-
|pgcrypto
|Cryptographic functions
|-
|pgrowlocks
|Show row-level locking information
|-
|pgstattuple
|Obtain tuple-level statistics
|-
|pg_freespacemap
|Examine the free space map (FSM)
|-
|pg_prewarm
|Prewarm relation data
|-
|pg_stat_statements
|Track execution statistics of all SQL statements executed
|For all services
|pg_trgm
|Text similarity measurement and index searching based on trigrams
|-
|pg_visibility
|Examine the visibility map (VM) and page-level visibility info
|-
|plperl
|PL/Perl procedural language
|-
|plpgsql
|SQL procedural language
|For all services
|postgres_fdw
|Foreign data wrappers
|For all services
|refint
|Functions for implementing referential integrity (obsolete)
|-
|seg
|Data type for representing line segments or floating-point intervals
|-
|sslinfo
|Information about SSL certificates
|-
|tablefunc
|Functions that manipulate whole tables, including crosstab
|-
|tcn
|Trigger change notifications
|-
|tsm_system_rows
TABLESAMPLE method which accepts the number of rows as a limit
|-
|tsm_system_time
TABLESAMPLE method which accepts the time in milliseconds as a limit
|-
|unaccent
|Text search dictionary that removes accents
|-
|uuid-ossp
|Generate universally unique identifiers (UUIDs)
|-
|h3
|H3 bindings for Postgres
|-
|pgaudit
|Detailed session and/or object audit logging
|-
|pgpcre
|Perl-compatible RegEx
|-
|pg_cron
|SQL commands that you can schedule and run directly inside the database
|Contact us to enable
|pg_repack
|Table reorganization in Postgres with minimal locks
|-
|pgrouting
|Geospatial routing functionality
|-
|postgis
|PostGIS geometry and geography spatial types and functions
|-
|postgis_raster
|PostGIS raster types and functions
|-
|postgis_sfcgal
|PostGIS SFCGAL functions
|-
|postgis_tiger_geocoder
|PostGIS Tiger Cloud geocoder and reverse geocoder
|-
|postgis_topology
|PostGIS topology spatial types and functions
|-
|unit
|SI units for Postgres
|-
