Analyse geospatial data with postgis

PostGIS enables you to store, query, and manipulate geographic and spatial data directly within Postgres. Learn to use PostGIS to analyze geospatial data

Encrypt data using pgcrypto

pgcrypto is a Postgres extension that secures sensitive data within the database. See how to use pgcrypto to encrypt the data in your service

Create a chatbot using pgvector

pgvector is an open-source extension for Postgres that enables efficient vector similarity search and can be used with Tiger. Learn to use pgvector to create a chatbot

Advanced parameters

Configure advanced parameters for your Tiger Cloud service in Tiger Cloud Console

Configure database parameters

Customize standard Postgres configuration and specific Tiger Cloud options for each service individually

About Tiger Cloud services

A Tiger Cloud service is a 100% Postgres database instance that you use as is, or extend with capabilities specific to your business needs. Learn more about services and available features