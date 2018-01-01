Security

Learn how Tiger Cloud protects your data and privacy.

Virtual Private Cloud
Virtual Private Cloud peering ensures that your Tiger Cloud services are only accessible through your secured AWS infrastructure. Set up VPC peering in Tiger Cloud Console
SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language)
SAML is a standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data. Tiger Cloud offers SAML authentication as part of its security suite
Control access to Tiger Cloud projects
Manage your projects and services in Tiger Cloud Console. Add and delete users, assign roles, join and leave projects, transfer project ownership, and configure authentication
About security in Tiger Cloud
Learn how Tiger Cloud protects your data with secure development practices, as well as configurable features that restrict access to your services
Connect with a stricter SSL mode
While require is the default SSL mode used to connect to Tiger Cloud services, you can also configure the connection with a stricter mode, such as verify-ca or verify-full. Learn how to set it up
IP allow list
You can grant selective access to your service administration and data. See how to create IP whitelists in Tiger Console