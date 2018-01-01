Virtual Private Cloud

Virtual Private Cloud peering ensures that your Tiger Cloud services are only accessible through your secured AWS infrastructure. Set up VPC peering in Tiger Cloud Console

SAML (Security Assertion Markup Language)

SAML is a standard for exchanging authentication and authorization data. Tiger Cloud offers SAML authentication as part of its security suite

Control access to Tiger Cloud projects

Manage your projects and services in Tiger Cloud Console. Add and delete users, assign roles, join and leave projects, transfer project ownership, and configure authentication

About security in Tiger Cloud

Learn how Tiger Cloud protects your data with secure development practices, as well as configurable features that restrict access to your services

Connect with a stricter SSL mode

While require is the default SSL mode used to connect to Tiger Cloud services, you can also configure the connection with a stricter mode, such as verify-ca or verify-full. Learn how to set it up

IP allow list

You can grant selective access to your service administration and data. See how to create IP whitelists in Tiger Console