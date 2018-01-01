Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Data retention helps you save on storage costs by deleting old data. You can combine data retention with continuous aggregates to downsample your data.
In this section:
- Learn about data retention before you start using it
- Learn about data retention with continuous aggregates for downsampling data
- Create a data retention policy
- Manually drop chunks of data
- Troubleshoot data retention
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.