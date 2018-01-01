Limitations

While TimescaleDB generally offers capabilities that go beyond what Postgres offers, there are some limitations to using hypertables.

Hypertable limitations

  • Time dimensions (columns) used for partitioning cannot have NULL values.
  • Unique indexes must include all columns that are partitioning dimensions.
  • UPDATE statements that move values between partitions (chunks) are not supported. This includes upserts (INSERT ... ON CONFLICT UPDATE).
  • Foreign key constraints from a hypertable referencing another hypertable are not supported.

