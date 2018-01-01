Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
You can create reports or perform some analysis on data you have in Managed Service for TimescaleDB using Google Data Studio. You can use Data Studio to integrate other data sources, such as YouTube Analytics, MySQL, BigQuery, AdWords, and others.
- You should also have a Google account.
- In the overview page of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service:
- Download the CA certificate named
ca.pemfor your MST service.
- Make a note of the
Host,
Port,
Database name,
User, and
Passwordfields for the MST service.
- Download the CA certificate named
- Log in to Google and open Google Data Studio.
- Click the
Create +button and choose
Data source.
- Select
PostgreSQLas the Google Connector.
- In the
Database Authenticationtab, type details for the
Host Name,
Port,
Database,
Username, and
Passwordfields.
- Select
Enable SSLand upload your server certificate file,
ca.pem.
- Click
AUTHENTICATE.
- Choose the table to be queried, or select
CUSTOM QUERYto create an SQL query.
- Click
CONNECT.
