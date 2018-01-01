Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can create reports or perform some analysis on data you have in Managed Service for TimescaleDB using Google Data Studio. You can use Data Studio to integrate other data sources, such as YouTube Analytics, MySQL, BigQuery, AdWords, and others.

You should also have a Google account.

In the overview page of your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service: Download the CA certificate named ca.pem for your MST service. Make a note of the Host , Port , Database name , User , and Password fields for the MST service.

