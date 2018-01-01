Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Datadog is a popular cloud-based monitoring service. You can send metrics to Datadog using a metrics collection agent for graphing, service dashboards, alerting, and logging. Managed Service for TimescaleDB (MST) can send data directly to Datadog for monitoring. Datadog integrations are provided free of charge on Managed Service for TimescaleDB.

You need to create a Datadog API key, and use the key to enable metrics for your Managed Service for TimescaleDB service.

Note Datadog logging is not currently supported on MST.

Before you begin, make sure you have:

Created a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service.

Signed up for Datadog , and can log in to your Datadog dashboard.

To integrate MST with Datadog you need to upload the API key that you generated in your Datadog account to MST.

In MST Console , choose the project you want to connect to Datadog, and click Integration Endpoints . Select Datadog , then choose Create new . In Add new Datadog service integration . complete these details: In the Endpoint integration section, give your endpoint a name, and paste the API key from your Datadog dashboard. Ensure you choose the site location that matches where your Datadog service is hosted.

section, give your endpoint a name, and paste the API key from your Datadog dashboard. Ensure you choose the site location that matches where your Datadog service is hosted. Optional: In the Endpoint tags section, you can add custom tags to help you manage your integrations. Click Add endpoint to save the integration. Expand image

When you have successfully added the endpoint, you can set up one of your MST service to send data to Datadog.

Activating Datadog integration for a MST service Sign in to MST Console, navigate to Services , and select the MST service you want to monitor. In the Integrations tab, go to External integrations section and select Datadog Metrics . In the Datadog integration dialog, select the Datadog endpoint that you created. Click Enable . The Datadog endpoint is listed under Enabled integrations for the Managed Service for TimescaleDB service.

When you have your Datadog integration set up successfully, you can use the Datadog dashboard editor to configure your visualizations. For more information, see the Datadog Dashboard documentation .