You can integrate Managed Service for TimescaleDB with Grafana to visualize your data. Grafana service in MST has built-in Prometheus, Postgres, Jaeger, and other data source plugins that allow you to query and visualize data from a compatible database.
Before you begin, make sure you have:
- Created a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service
- Created a Grafana service
You can configure a Managed Service for TimescaleDB service as a data source to a Grafana service to query and visualize the data from the database.
- In MST Console, click the MST service that you want to add as a data source for the Grafana service.
- In the
Overviewtab for the MST service go to the
Service Integrationssection.
- Click the
Set up integrationbutton.
- In the
Available service integrations for TimescaleDBdialog, click the
Use Integrationbutton for
Datasource.
- In the dialog that appears, choose the Grafana service in the drop-down menu,
and click the
Enablebutton.
- In the
Servicesview, click the Grafana service to which you added the MST MST service as a data source.
- In the
Overviewtab for the Grafana service, make a note of the
Userand
Passwordfields.
- In the
Overviewtab for the Grafana service, click the link in the
Service URIfield to open Grafana.
- Log in to Grafana with your service credentials.
- Navigate to
Configuration→
Data sources. The data sources page lists Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a configured data source for the Grafana instance.
When you have configured Managed Service for TimescaleDB as a data source in Grafana, you can create panels that are populated with data using SQL.
