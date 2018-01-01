Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Hypercore is the hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB used by hypertables. Traditional databases force a trade-off between fast inserts (row-based storage) and efficient analytics (columnar storage). Hypercore eliminates this trade-off, allowing real-time analytics without sacrificing transactional capabilities.

Hypercore dynamically stores data in the most efficient format for its lifecycle:

Row-based storage for recent data : the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage.

: the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage. Columnar storage for analytical performance: chunks are automatically compressed into the columnstore, optimizing storage efficiency and accelerating analytical queries.

Unlike traditional columnar databases, hypercore allows data to be inserted or modified at any stage, making it a flexible solution for both high-ingest transactional workloads and real-time analytics—within a single database.

When you convert chunks from the rowstore to the columnstore, multiple records are grouped into a single row. The columns of this row hold an array-like structure that stores all the data. For example, data in the following rowstore chunk:

Timestamp Device ID Device Type CPU Disk IO 12:00:01 A SSD 70.11 13.4 12:00:01 B HDD 69.70 20.5 12:00:02 A SSD 70.12 13.2 12:00:02 B HDD 69.69 23.4 12:00:03 A SSD 70.14 13.0 12:00:03 B HDD 69.70 25.2

Is converted and compressed into arrays in a row in the columnstore:

Timestamp Device ID Device Type CPU Disk IO [12:00:01, 12:00:01, 12:00:02, 12:00:02, 12:00:03, 12:00:03] [A, B, A, B, A, B] [SSD, HDD, SSD, HDD, SSD, HDD] [70.11, 69.70, 70.12, 69.69, 70.14, 69.70] [13.4, 20.5, 13.2, 23.4, 13.0, 25.2]

Because a single row takes up less disk space, you can reduce your chunk size by up to 98%, and can also speed up your queries. This saves on storage costs, and keeps your queries operating at lightning speed.

For an in-depth explanation of how hypertables and hypercore work, see the Data model.

This page shows you how to get the best results when you set a policy to automatically convert chunks in a hypertable from the rowstore to the columnstore.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with real-time analytics enabled. You need your connection details.

The compression ratio and query performance of data in the columnstore is dependent on the order and structure of your data. Rows that change over a dimension should be close to each other. With time-series data, you orderby the time dimension. For example, Timestamp :

Timestamp Device ID Device Type CPU Disk IO 12:00:01 A SSD 70.11 13.4

This ensures that records are compressed and accessed in the same order. However, you would always have to access the data using the time dimension, then filter all the rows using other criteria. To make your queries more efficient, you segment your data based on the following:

The way you want to access it. For example, to rapidly access data about a single device, you segmentby the Device ID column. This enables you to run much faster analytical queries on data in the columnstore.

the column. This enables you to run much faster analytical queries on data in the columnstore. The compression rate you want to achieve. The lower the cardinality of the segmentby column, the better compression results you get.

When TimescaleDB converts a chunk to the columnstore, it automatically creates a different schema for your data. It also creates and uses custom indexes to incorporate the segmentby and orderby parameters when you write to and read from the columnstore.

To set up your hypercore automation:

For integers, timestamps, and other integer-like types, data is compressed using delta encoding, delta-of-delta, simple-8b, and run-length encoding. For columns with few repeated values, XOR-based and dictionary compression is used. For all other types, dictionary compression is used.