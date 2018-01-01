Warning
Multi-node support is sunsetted.
TimescaleDB v2.13 is the last release that includes multi-node support for Postgres versions 13, 14, and 15.
add_data_node()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Add a new data node on the access node to be used by distributed
hypertables. The data node is automatically used by distributed
hypertables that are created after the data node has been added, while
existing distributed hypertables require an additional
attach_data_node.
If the data node already exists, the command aborts with either an
error or a notice depending on the value of
if_not_exists.
For security purposes, only superusers or users with necessary privileges can add data nodes (see below for details). When adding a data node, the access node also tries to connect to the data node and therefore needs a way to authenticate with it. TimescaleDB currently supports several different such authentication methods for flexibility (including trust, user mappings, password, and certificate methods). Refer to Setting up Multi-Node TimescaleDB for more information about node-to-node authentication.
Unless
bootstrap is false, the function attempts to bootstrap
the data node by:
- Creating the database given in
databasethat serve as the new data node.
- Loading the TimescaleDB extension in the new database.
- Setting metadata to make the data node part of the distributed database.
Note that user roles are not automatically created on the new data
node during bootstrapping. The
distributed_exec
procedure can be used to create additional roles on the data node
after it is added.
|Name
|Description
node_name
|Name for the data node.
host
|Host name for the remote data node.
|Name
|Description
database
|Database name where remote hypertables are created. The default is the current database name.
port
|Port to use on the remote data node. The default is the Postgres port used by the access node on which the function is executed.
if_not_exists
|Do not fail if the data node already exists. The default is
FALSE.
bootstrap
|Bootstrap the remote data node. The default is
TRUE.
password
|Password for authenticating with the remote data node during bootstrapping or validation. A password only needs to be provided if the data node requires password authentication and a password for the user does not exist in a local password file on the access node. If password authentication is not used, the specified password is ignored.
|Column
|Description
node_name
|Local name to use for the data node
host
|Host name for the remote data node
port
|Port for the remote data node
database
|Database name used on the remote data node
node_created
|Was the data node created locally
database_created
|Was the database created on the remote data node
extension_created
|Was the extension created on the remote data node
An error is given if:
- The function is executed inside a transaction.
- The function is executed in a database that is already a data node.
- The data node already exists and
if_not_existsis
FALSE.
- The access node cannot connect to the data node due to a network failure or invalid configuration (for example, wrong port, or there is no way to authenticate the user).
- If
bootstrapis
FALSEand the database was not previously bootstrapped.
To add a data node, you must be a superuser or have the
USAGE
privilege on the
timescaledb_fdw foreign data wrapper. To grant such
privileges to a regular user role, do:
GRANT USAGE ON FOREIGN DATA WRAPPER timescaledb_fdw TO <newrole>;
Note, however, that superuser privileges might still be necessary on the data node in order to bootstrap it, including creating the TimescaleDB extension on the data node unless it is already installed.
If you have an existing hypertable
conditions and want to use
time
as the range partitioning column and
location as the hash partitioning
column. You also want to distribute the chunks of the hypertable on two
data nodes
dn1.example.com and
dn2.example.com:
SELECT add_data_node('dn1', host => 'dn1.example.com');SELECT add_data_node('dn2', host => 'dn2.example.com');SELECT create_distributed_hypertable('conditions', 'time', 'location');
If you want to create a distributed database with the two data nodes local to this instance, you can write:
SELECT add_data_node('dn1', host => 'localhost', database => 'dn1');SELECT add_data_node('dn2', host => 'localhost', database => 'dn2');SELECT create_distributed_hypertable('conditions', 'time', 'location');
Note that this does not offer any performance advantages over using a regular hypertable, but it can be useful for testing.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.